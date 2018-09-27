ECi Software Solutions : Granted Preliminary Injunction Against Prosperity Computer Solutions

ECi Software Solutions, a leader
in cloud-based business management solutions, today announced that
the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, Marshall
Division, has granted an agreed preliminary injunction prohibiting
Prosperity Computer Solutions from accessing, using, modifying, copying
or tampering with ECi’s Advantage software and prohibiting two former
Advantage customers from using the Advantage software.
The agreed injunction is the latest development in an ongoing lawsuit by
ECi against Prosperity. ECi filed suit against Prosperity and the two
former customers in August 2018 alleging, among other things, that
Prosperity had violated the terms of a 2016 settlement agreement, that
it had misappropriated ECi trade secrets and that it had conspired with
two former customers to violate ECi’s intellectual property rights in
the Advantage software.
“As a software company, our intellectual property is critical to our
differentiation in the market and our long-term success as a business,”
said John Maiuri, President, LBMH Division of ECi Software Solutions.
“It is prudent that we take any means necessary to protect it. We view
the preliminary injunction as an important first step in our case
against Prosperity and the two customers.”
According to the terms of the preliminary injunction, Prosperity is
“enjoined from directly or indirectly accessing, using, modifying,
copying, or tampering with the Advantage software for any purposes
whatsoever and regardless of where located,” and is also prohibited from
“assisting, encouraging, or facilitating ECi’s current or former
customers or third parties in modifying, tampering with, or copying the
Advantage software for any purposes.” Similar limitations were put on
specific, executable commands found within Advantage software that set
the expiration date for authorized licenses. The agreed findings in the
order state that “Prosperity used the [commands] without ECi’s express
or implied consent to change the license expiration dates in the
versions of the Advantage software utilized by [two customers] after
[those customers] had ceased making monthly payments to ECi.”
“Enforcement of our intellectual property rights is of paramount
importance to ECi,” said Gordon P. Kushner, Senior Vice President and
General Counsel of ECi Software Solutions. “When we were presented with
the evidence involving Prosperity and two former customers, we moved
swiftly to protect those rights through the courts. And we would do so
again in the future if necessary to protect our intellectual property.”
ECi Advantage software equips lumber and hardware retailers with
business management software to grow their businesses. It is part of
ECi’s suite of business software solutions for the lumber, building
materials and hardlines sector, which provide complete
back-office-to-inventory-to-POS systems that bring all business
functions together in one cloud-based software to improve efficiency and
increase profitability.
