Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EDA Economic Development Administration : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $1.1 Million in CARES Act Funding to Capitalize Revolving Loan Fund to Help Small Businesses in Kansas Respond to Coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 03:00pm EDT
XXXX RLF

The CARES Act, signed into law by President Donald J. Trump, provides EDA with $1.5 billion for economic development assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

On May 7, Secretary Ross announced that EDA is accepting applications for CARES Act Recovery Assistance funding opportunities.

EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance, which is being administered under the authority of the bureau's flexible Economic Adjustment Assistance (EAA) (PDF) program, provides a wide-range of financial assistance to eligible communities and regions as they respond to and recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. For complete information, please visit our recently updated EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance page.

Tax Cuts and Jobs ActOpportunity Zone Created by President Donald J. Trump's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, Opportunity Zones are spurring economic development in economically-distressed communities nationwide. In June 2019, EDA added Opportunity Zones as an Investment Priority, which increases the number of catalytic Opportunity Zone-related projects that EDA can fund to fuel greater public investment in these areas. To learn more about the Commerce Department's work in Opportunity Zones, please visit EDA's Opportunity Zones webpage. To learn more about the Opportunity Zone program, see the Opportunity Now resources webpage. To learn more about Opportunity Zone best practices, see the recently released White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council Report (PDF) to President Trump. Opportunity Zones as an Investment PriorityTax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, Opportunity ZonesInvestment PriorityOpportunity Zones webpageOpportunity Now resources page hereWhite House Opportunity and Revitalization Council Report (PDF) (Pub. L. 116-20) (PDF) Economic Adjustment Assistance (EAA) Program (PDF) Robert T. Stafford ActDisaster Supplemental webpage The project, to be located in a Tax Cuts and Jobs Act designated Opportunity Zone,

WASHINGTON

This project is funded under the Assistance to Coal Communities (ACC) program, through which EDA awards funds on a competitive basis to assist communities severely impacted by the declining use of coal through activities and programs that support economic diversification, job creation, capital investment, workforce development, and re-employment opportunities.

About the U.S. Economic Development Administration (www.eda.gov)
The mission of the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) is to lead the federal economic development agenda by promoting competitiveness and preparing the nation's regions for growth and success in the worldwide economy. An agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce, EDA makes investments in economically distressed communities in order to create jobs for U.S. workers, promote American innovation, and accelerate long-term sustainable economic growth.

Disclaimer

EDA - Economic Development Administration published this content on 25 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2020 18:59:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:09pCash-strapped Caribbean recovers from deadly Storm Laura
RE
03:02pJ.Crew expects to emerge from bankruptcy early next month
RE
03:00pEDA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $1.1 Million in CARES Act Funding to Capitalize Revolving Loan Fund to Help Small Businesses in Kansas Respond to Coronavirus
PU
02:49pNeed a visa to visit the U.S.? Expect much longer wait times, officials warn
RE
02:49pU.S. Finds Vietnam Manipulated Currency
DJ
02:37p15.8 million people watched first night of Republican National Convention
RE
02:35pREPUBLICAN PARTY : President Trump Is Making The World (And Space) Safe Again
PU
02:24pIsraeli delegation to fly to UAE on Monday with Kushner for talks, Netanyahu says
RE
02:24pOfficial israeli delegation to fly to abu dhabi on monday with top trump aides for talks with uae - statement from pm netanyahu's office
RE
02:23pTurkish finance minister says black sea gas find will set groundwork for energy companies botas, tpao to hold ipos in the future
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : TikTok sues Trump administration over U.S. ban, calls it an election ploy
2SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
3AIXTRON SE : AIXTRON : Siltronic ramps up GaN wafer activities with AIXTRON system Order of fully automated AI..
4SEDANA MEDICAL AB (PUBL) : SEDANA MEDICAL AB : (publ), interim report Q2, 2020
5VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED : Virgin Australia's unsecured creditors to get 9%-13% return under Bain dea..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group