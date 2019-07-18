EDA Economic Development Administration : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $1 Million to Boost Industrial Capacity in Darlington, Wisconsin

WASHINGTON - Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced that the Department's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1 million grant to the city of Darlington, Wisconsin, to make critical infrastructure improvements needed to expand an existing industrial park. This EDA grant will be matched with $1 million in local investment, and is expected to attract an eventual $13 million in private investment and create 250 jobs.

'The Trump Administration is committed to providing the infrastructure improvements that will allow business in Darlington to grow and thrive,' said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. 'This investment in Darlington's Industrial Park will support the expansion of existing and future industries, paving the way for job growth in the region.'

'Investments in infrastructure are critical to creating a strong Made in Wisconsin economy and supporting our workers and businesses,' said Senator Baldwin. 'I worked with the Economic Development Administration to secure this federal funding for Darlington so they can improve and expand their industrial park to attract new businesses, create family-supporting jobs and grow our economy.'

This grant will help fund the necessary roadway, and water and wastewater infrastructure to increase capacity at the city of Darlington's industrial park. The additional space will allow for existing and future businesses to expand operations in the region. This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Southwest Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission. EDA funds the Southwest Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission to help bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment, and create jobs.

