EDA Economic Development Administration : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $17.8 Million in CARES Act Funding to Capitalize Revolving Loan Funds to Help Small Businesses Across Massachusetts Respond to Coronavirus

WASHINGTON - Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced that the Department's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding $17.8 million in CARES Act Recovery Assistance grants to capitalize and administer Revolving Loan Funds (RLFs) that will provide critical gap financing to small businesses and entrepreneurs adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic across Massachusetts.

'President Trump is working diligently every day to support our nation's economy following the impacts of COVID-19 through the CARES Act,' said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. 'These investments will provide small businesses across Massachusetts with the necessary capital to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic and, in turn, create a stronger and more resilient state economy for the future.'

'These investments come at a crucial time to help Massachusetts' and our nation's economy come roaring back and provide hard-working Americans with new opportunities,' said Dana Gartzke, Performing the Delegated Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. 'Small businesses are the lifeblood of our communities, and EDA is pleased to invest these CARES Act funds so that Massachusetts businesses have access to capital to respond to and recover from the coronavirus pandemic.'

The EDA investments announced today are:

Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation, Charlestown, Massachusetts, will receive a $4.1 million EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to capitalize and administer an RLF that will provide loans to coronavirus-impacted businesses throughout Massachusetts.

South Eastern Economic Development Corporation, Taunton, Massachusetts, will receive a $3.6 million EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to capitalize and administer an RLF to provide loans to coronavirus-impacted small businesses in Barnstable, Bristol, Dukes, Essex, Nantucket, Norfolk, Plymouth, and Suffolk counties.

Massachusetts Development Finance Agency, Boston, Massachusetts, will receive a $3 million EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to capitalize and administer an RLF that will provide gap financing to coronavirus-impacted businesses in Norfolk, Suffolk, Plymouth, Barnstable, Bristol, Dukes, and Nantucket counties.

New Bedford Economic Development Council, Inc., New Bedford, Massachusetts, will receive a $2.6 million EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to capitalize and administer an RLF to provide loans to coronavirus-impacted small businesses in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

Jobs for Fall River Inc., Fall River, Massachusetts, will receive a $1.6 million EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to capitalize and administer an RLF to provide loans to coronavirus-impacted small businesses in Fall River, Massachusetts.

North Central Massachusetts Development Corporation, Fitchburg, Massachusetts, will receive a $946,000 EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to capitalize and administer an RLF to provide loans to coronavirus-impacted small businesses in the municipalities of Ashburnham, Ashby, Ayer, Barre, Boxborough, Clinton, Fitchburg, Gardner, Groton, Harvard, Hubbardston, Hudson, Lancaster, Littleton, Leominster, Lunenburg, Phillipston, Shirley, Sterling, Stowe, Templeton, Townsend, Westminster, and Winchendon.

Franklin County Community Development Corporation, Greenfield, Massachusetts, will receive a $803,000 EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to capitalize and administer an RLF to provide loans to coronavirus-impacted small businesses in the Town of Athol.

Boston Local Development Corporation, Boston, Massachusetts, will receive a $693,000 EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to capitalize and administer an RLF to provide low interest loans to coronavirus-impacted small businesses in Boston, Massachusetts.

Massachusetts Technology Development Corporation, Boston, Massachusetts, will receive a $500,000 EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to capitalize and administer an RLF to provide loans to coronavirus-impacted small businesses across Massachusetts.

These current EDA RLF grantees are some of the more than 850 existing, high-performing EDA RLF, Economic Development District, University Center, and Tribal grant recipients invited to apply for supplemental funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The CARES Act, signed into law by President Donald J. Trump, provides EDA with $1.5 billion for economic development assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

On May 7, Secretary Ross announced that EDA is accepting applications for CARES Act Recovery Assistance funding opportunities.

EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance, which is being administered under the authority of the bureau's flexible Economic Adjustment Assistance (EAA) (PDF) program, provides a wide-range of financial assistance to eligible communities and regions as they respond to and recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. For complete information, please visit our recently updated EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance page.

