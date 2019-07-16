EDA Economic Development Administration : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $2 Million to Help Build a Tribally-Owned Manufacturing and Warehouse Facility in Michigan

WASHINGTON - Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced that the Department's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $2 million grant to the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, to help construct a new manufacturing and warehouse facility that will serve as the foundation for tribally-led regional business development. This EDA grant will be matched with $350,000 in local investment.

'The Trump Administration is dedicated to advancing economic growth and business development in tribal communities throughout the United States,' said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. 'A new manufacturing and warehouse facility will give the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians the tools necessary to grow new industries and attract new business opportunities.'

'I appreciate the Department of Commerce and the Trump Administration's commitment to investing in our tribal communities,' said Congressman Jack Bergman. 'Small businesses are the back bone of the First District and this economic development grant is another positive step to ensure communities have the economic resources to grow and thrive in the First District of Michigan.' The EDA investment will help to build a 20,000 square foot tribally-owned and operated flexible manufacturing and warehouse center. The center will service existing tribal manufactures and entrepreneurs, and will help attract other like businesses from the region and abroad to help grow the local economy.

