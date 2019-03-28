EDA Economic Development Administration : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $4.3 Million to Protect Businesses from Flooding in Arcadia, Wisconsin

WASHINGTON - Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced that the Department's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $4.3 million grant to the city of Arcadia, Wisconsin, to prevent flooding in commercial areas by improving storm water management infrastructure. According to grantee estimates, the project is expected to retain 105 jobs and generate $4 million in private investment.

'The Trump Administration is continually implementing ways to prevent economic distress in the wake of natural disasters,' said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. 'These improvements will help Arcadia fortify itself against flooding and build resilience for the city's thriving industry, including its extensive manufacturing economy.'

'Wisconsinites are strong, but the damage done by repetitive flooding takes a toll on local businesses and Wisconsin families,' said Rep. Ron Kind. 'This grant from the Department of Commerce will give Arcadia's storm water management system the updates it needs to protect the city from flood damage, and give economic security to workers and businesses along the Trempealeau River.'

This investment will support storm water system improvements to prevent flooding in the area. The city of Arcadia, a large hub for furniture manufacturing and logistics, suffers from damaging floods when the Trempealeau River overflows. The project includes upgrades to stormwater lift stations and will make the area a more reliable home to the large number of businesses and employers it serves. This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Mississippi Regional Planning Commission. EDA funds the Mississippi Regional Planning Commission to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment and create jobs.

This project is funded under the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 (PL 115-123) (PDF), in which Congress appropriated to EDA $600 million in additional Economic Adjustment Assistance (EAA) Program (PDF) funds for disaster relief and recovery as a result of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, wildfires and other calendar year 2017 natural disasters under the Stafford Act.

