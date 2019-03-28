Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EDA Economic Development Administration : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $4.3 Million to Protect Businesses from Flooding in Arcadia, Wisconsin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 03:56pm EDT

WASHINGTON - Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced that the Department's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $4.3 million grant to the city of Arcadia, Wisconsin, to prevent flooding in commercial areas by improving storm water management infrastructure. According to grantee estimates, the project is expected to retain 105 jobs and generate $4 million in private investment.

'The Trump Administration is continually implementing ways to prevent economic distress in the wake of natural disasters,' said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. 'These improvements will help Arcadia fortify itself against flooding and build resilience for the city's thriving industry, including its extensive manufacturing economy.'

'Wisconsinites are strong, but the damage done by repetitive flooding takes a toll on local businesses and Wisconsin families,' said Rep. Ron Kind. 'This grant from the Department of Commerce will give Arcadia's storm water management system the updates it needs to protect the city from flood damage, and give economic security to workers and businesses along the Trempealeau River.'

This investment will support storm water system improvements to prevent flooding in the area. The city of Arcadia, a large hub for furniture manufacturing and logistics, suffers from damaging floods when the Trempealeau River overflows. The project includes upgrades to stormwater lift stations and will make the area a more reliable home to the large number of businesses and employers it serves. This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Mississippi Regional Planning Commission. EDA funds the Mississippi Regional Planning Commission to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment and create jobs.

This project is funded under the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 (PL 115-123) (PDF), in which Congress appropriated to EDA $600 million in additional Economic Adjustment Assistance (EAA) Program (PDF) funds for disaster relief and recovery as a result of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, wildfires and other calendar year 2017 natural disasters under the Stafford Act.

About the U.S. Economic Development Administration (www.eda.gov)
The mission of the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) is to lead the federal economic development agenda by promoting competitiveness and preparing the nation's regions for growth and success in the worldwide economy. An agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce, EDA makes investments in economically distressed communities in order to create jobs for U.S. workers, promote American innovation, and accelerate long-term sustainable economic growth.

Disclaimer

EDA - Economic Development Administration published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 19:55:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:19pU.S. Treasury Prices Ease
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:16pBOND REPORT : 'Passion Budgeting' Lets You Keep What Matters Most Yet Still Fix Your Finances
DJ
04:15pCanada takes tougher line with China over canola ban, demands evidence
RE
04:08pWall Street climbs on trade optimism, rising Treasury yields
RE
03:56pEDA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $4.3 Million to Protect Businesses from Flooding in Arcadia, Wisconsin
PU
03:56pMARCH 26, 2019 &MDASH; &LDQUO;AMONG FRIENDS : Music for Strings and Winds” features USM School of Music faculty
PU
03:55pCitgo raises $1.2 billion loan to run operations, refinance debt
RE
03:55pOvations, hugs and soaring speeches as Apple embraces Hollywood
RE
03:53pLawmakers Call for Termination of NSA Domestic Surveillance Program -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : shares sag after U.S. jury verdict in Roundup cancer trial
2DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : bondholders back restructuring in blow to bid hopes
3TESLA : TESLA : Pre-effective amendment to an S-4 filing
4SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : Raided in Russia Probe
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. FAA says handling aircraft approval on its own would cost $1.8 billion

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.