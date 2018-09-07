EDA Economic Development Administration : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $500,000 to Make Critical Infrastructure Improvements to Support Manufacturing in Tennessee

Log in
U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $500,000 to Make Critical Infrastructure Improvements to Support Manufacturing in Tennessee

09/07/2018 | 08:32pm CEST

Contact: EDA Public Affairs Department, (202) 482-4085
September 7, 2018

WASHINGTON - Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $500,000 grant to the Town of Huntland, Tennessee, to support construction of a municipal sewage system that will allow a local manufacturer to expand operations and will help to attract new businesses to the region. According to grantee estimates, the project is expected to create or retain nearly 100 jobs and generate more than $7 million in private investment.

'We commend the Town of Huntland for working to generate economic opportunities needed for the community's businesses to grow and thrive,' said Deputy Assistant Secretary for Regional Affairs Dennis Alvord. 'This project will improve the town's water infrastructure to allow a local manufacturer to expand, while opening the door to new private investment.'

This investment will fund construction of a municipal sewage system needed to adequately treat raw sewage. The new sewer system will help facilitate the expansion of a hardwood lumber manufacturer. This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the South Central Tennessee Development District. EDA funds the South Central Tennessee Development District to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment and create jobs.

About the U.S. Economic Development Administration (www.eda.gov)
The mission of the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) is to lead the federal economic development agenda by promoting competitiveness and preparing the nation's regions for growth and success in the worldwide economy. An agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce, EDA makes investments in economically distressed communities in order to create jobs for U.S. workers, promote American innovation, and accelerate long-term sustainable economic growth.

EDA - Economic Development Administration published this content on 07 September 2018
