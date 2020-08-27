EDA Economic Development Administration : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $6 Million in CARES Act Funding to Boost Economic Development Programs Critical to Helping Kentucky Respond to Coronavirus

WASHINGTON - Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $6 million CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to the Kentucky Department for Local Government, Frankfort, Kentucky, to support the efforts of Kentucky's 15 Area Development Districts (ADDs) to update economic development plans and fortify programs to assist communities in responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

'The Trump Administration is eager to allocate these essential CARES Act funds and deliver on our promise to help American communities recover from the impact of COVID-19,' said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. 'I am proud of the perseverance and strength shown by our communities coast to coast throughout this pandemic, and these funds will help provide the Kentucky with the necessary resources to make a swift and lasting economic comeback.'

'This investment comes at a crucial time to help Kentucky's and our nation's economy come roaring back and provide hard-working Americans with new opportunities,' said Dana Gartzke, Performing the Delegated Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. 'We are pleased to make this investment in the Kentucky Department for Local Government to respond to the coronavirus pandemic by providing funding and technical assistance to the Commonwealth's Area Development Districts as they assist local governments and businesses with developing economic recovery plans.'

'Kentucky's Area Development Districts (ADDs) are essential partners for economic growth,' said Governor Andy Beshear. 'These funds come at a time when we are searching for ways to strengthen our communities, fortify local economies and provide opportunity, while continuing to keep Kentuckians safe during this pandemic. I am confident our ADDs will offer essential guidance when developing recovery plans to make our commonwealth stronger than before COVID-19. Thank you to everyone who made this funding possible and for investing in Kentucky.'

'The CARES Act continues delivering more than $12 billion of vital relief to Kentucky families and communities,' said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. 'I'm proud the largest rescue package in American history-which was written in my office-is directing bold assistance to help Kentucky overcome this pandemic and to encourage our economic recovery. Kentucky's Area Development Districts are well-positioned to direct aid where it's needed most. As Senate Majority Leader, I'll keep working with President Trump, Secretary Ross, and these local leaders to invest in Kentucky as we beat this virus.'

Kentucky's ADDs, all EDA-designated Economic Development Districts (EDD), are among the more than 850 existing, high-performing EDA EDD, University Center, Tribal, and Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) grant recipients invited to apply for supplemental funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The CARES Act, signed into law by President Donald J. Trump, provides EDA with $1.5 billion for economic development assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

On May 7, Secretary Ross announced that EDA is accepting applications for CARES Act Recovery Assistance funding opportunities.

EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance, which is being administered under the authority of the bureau's flexible Economic Adjustment Assistance (EAA) (PDF) program, provides a wide-range of financial assistance to eligible communities and regions as they respond to and recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. For complete information, please visit our recently updated EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance page.

About the U.S. Economic Development Administration (www.eda.gov)

The mission of the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) is to lead the federal economic development agenda by promoting competitiveness and preparing the nation's regions for growth and success in the worldwide economy. An agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce, EDA makes investments in economically distressed communities in order to create jobs for U.S. workers, promote American innovation, and accelerate long-term sustainable economic growth.