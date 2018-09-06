Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EDA Economic Development Administration : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $600,000 to Boost the Growth of the Marine Science and Technology Sector in Southeastern Massachusetts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 12:02am CEST

Contact: EDA Public Affairs Department, (202) 482-4085
September 5, 2018

WASHINGTON - Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $600,000 grant to the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth to support the development of a formal Massachusetts Science and Technology Cluster Alliance where relevant regional institutions, businesses, and academia will work collaboratively to support the marine science and technology sector in Southeastern Massachusetts.

'We commend the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth for working collaboratively to generate economic opportunity in the region,' said Deputy Assistant Secretary for Regional Affairs Dennis Alvord. 'This project will allow for the expansion of local businesses by providing the help they need to grow and thrive.'

The project will support a comprehensive study and analysis of the marine science and technology sectors to further job creation, business and industrial expansion, as well as exporting of goods. This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Cape Cod Commission and the Southeast Regional Planning District. EDA funds the Cape Cod Commission and the Southeast Regional Planning District to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment, and create jobs.

About the U.S. Economic Development Administration (www.eda.gov)
The mission of the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) is to lead the federal economic development agenda by promoting competitiveness and preparing the nation's regions for growth and success in the worldwide economy. An agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce, EDA makes investments in economically distressed communities in order to create jobs for U.S. workers, promote American innovation, and accelerate long-term sustainable economic growth.

Disclaimer

EDA - Economic Development Administration published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 22:01:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:14aArgentina confident about new deal with IMF, peso rises
RE
12:12aECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Two-State Solution Key for Security, Stability in Middle East, Secretary-General Tells United Nations International Media Seminar
PU
12:02aABARES AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF AGRICULTURAL AND RES : Wheat rust outbreak could cost Australia up to $1.4 billion
PU
12:02aEDA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION : U.S. Department of Commerce Announces $13 Million in Investments to Support Manufacturers Damaged by Imports
PU
12:02aEDA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $592,357 to Support International Trade Efforts in Arkansas
PU
12:02aEDA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $600,000 to Boost the Growth of the Marine Science and Technology Sector in Southeastern Massachusetts
PU
09/05U.S. Dollar Falls as Report on Brexit Talks Pushes Pound, Euro Higher
DJ
09/05AFBF AMERICAN FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : Farm Bureau Presidents Meet with Trump, Pence
PU
09/05U.S. Trade Deficit Widens as Nafta Talks Grind On
DJ
09/05ALLIANCE FOR AMERICAN MANUFACTURING : American Factories Are Feeling Confident
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PoLTE Selected to Present at TechCrunch Startup Battlefield
2FLUIDIGM CORPORATION : Fluidigm to Participate at Upcoming Investor Events in September
3Everest Partners with KK Women's and Children's Hospital of Singapore to Modernize Access to Neonatal and M..
4CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL : CTRIP COM INTERNATIONAL : Reports Unaudited Second Quarter of 2018 Financial Results
5KELLOGG : KELLOGG : The CDC warns consumers to stay away from Honey Smacks after Salmonella outbreak, months a..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.