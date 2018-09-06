EDA Economic Development Administration : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $600,000 to Boost the Growth of the Marine Science and Technology Sector in Southeastern Massachusetts

Contact: EDA Public Affairs Department, (202) 482-4085

September 5, 2018

WASHINGTON - Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $600,000 grant to the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth to support the development of a formal Massachusetts Science and Technology Cluster Alliance where relevant regional institutions, businesses, and academia will work collaboratively to support the marine science and technology sector in Southeastern Massachusetts.

'We commend the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth for working collaboratively to generate economic opportunity in the region,' said Deputy Assistant Secretary for Regional Affairs Dennis Alvord. 'This project will allow for the expansion of local businesses by providing the help they need to grow and thrive.'

The project will support a comprehensive study and analysis of the marine science and technology sectors to further job creation, business and industrial expansion, as well as exporting of goods. This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Cape Cod Commission and the Southeast Regional Planning District. EDA funds the Cape Cod Commission and the Southeast Regional Planning District to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment, and create jobs.

About the U.S. Economic Development Administration (www.eda.gov)

The mission of the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) is to lead the federal economic development agenda by promoting competitiveness and preparing the nation's regions for growth and success in the worldwide economy. An agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce, EDA makes investments in economically distressed communities in order to create jobs for U.S. workers, promote American innovation, and accelerate long-term sustainable economic growth.