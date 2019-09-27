Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EDA Economic Development Administration : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests to Expand Digital Literacy Services for Job Seekers near Machias, Maine, Opportunity Zone

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 03:13pm EDT
The project, to be located in a

WASHINGTON - Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced that the Department's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1.53 million grant to the Axiom Education & Training Center in Machias, Maine, to provide computer and online skills training for unemployed and underemployed job seekers. The project, to be located near a Tax Cuts and Jobs Act designated Opportunity Zone, will be matched with $1.67 million in local funds.

'From day one, President Trump has stressed the importance of increasing opportunities for American workers through training opportunities,' said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. 'This project will help transform Maine's workforce by providing un- and semi-skilled workers with basic computer literacy and online training, providing access to employment opportunities that would otherwise be unavailable.'

'This project will support a cadre of 16 volunteers and 16 employed instructors to expand digital literacy services throughout Maine,' said U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Dr. John Fleming. 'The training, to take place in public libraries and six University of Maine campuses, will help to develop the highly skilled, job-ready workforce that Maine businesses need to grow and thrive and the project's location near a Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Opportunity Zone will provide additional tax incentives for business development.'

'The Axiom Education & Training Center provides Mainers in Washington County with the resources they need to reach their educational and career goals,' said Senator Collins. 'By supporting computer and online skills training for unemployed and underemployed job seekers, this funding will allow AETC to continue to increase opportunities for the people it serves.'

The funding announced today goes to a designated Opportunity Zone, created by President Donald J. Trump's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 to spur economic development by giving tax incentives to investors in economically-distressed communities nationwide. In June 2019, EDA added Opportunity Zones as an Investment Priority, which increases the number of catalytic Opportunity Zone-related projects that EDA can fund to fuel greater public investment in these areas. To learn more about the Opportunity Zone program, see the Treasury Department resources page here. To learn more about the Commerce Department's work in Opportunity Zones, please visit EDA's Opportunity Zones webpage.

About the U.S. Economic Development Administration (www.eda.gov)
The mission of the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) is to lead the federal economic development agenda by promoting competitiveness and preparing the nation's regions for growth and success in the worldwide economy. An agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce, EDA makes investments in economically distressed communities in order to create jobs for U.S. workers, promote American innovation, and accelerate long-term sustainable economic growth.

Disclaimer

EDA - Economic Development Administration published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 19:12:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:23pCPAT CORN PRODUCERS ASSOCIATION OF TEXAS : Texas corn farmers to take national appointments
PU
04:23pKANSAS CORN COMMISSION : Joins 23 Corn States in Letter Asking Trump to Defend Ethanol
PU
04:23pVICKY HARTZLER : Hartzler on the U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement Talks
PU
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:16pIn swipe at Trump, China tells U.N. tariffs could plunge world into recession
RE
04:14pTSX falls 0.57 percent to 16,694.27
RE
04:08pWall Street falls on China trade worries
RE
04:08pIPC &MDASH; ASSOCIATION CONNECTING ELECTRONICS IND : September 27, 2019 - IPC Releases PCB Industry Results for August 2019
PU
04:07pCHINA TELLS U.N. : tariffs, trade disputes could plunge world into recession
RE
04:03pNASS NATIONAL AGRICULTURAL STATISTICS SERVICE : Hogs and Pigs (September 2019)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK AG : Banks facing 'enormous' challenges, says Commerzbank boss
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : In a brief keynote speech, Lucas di Grassi promoted the topic of electric mobilit..
3Trump considers delisting Chinese firms from U.S. markets - sources
4PENNON GROUP PLC : PENNON : Trading Statement
5IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : Imperial Warns on Impact of Vaping Crackdown -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group