EDA Economic Development Administration : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests to Help Build Maker Space for Native American Entrepreneurs in New Mexico

WASHINGTON - Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced that the Department's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1 million grant to the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center (IPCC) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, to build a maker space . This grant will be matched with $1 million in state investment.

'Supporting entrepreneurship, the backbone of the U.S. economy, is a priority for the Trump Administration,' said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. 'The new maker space at the IPCC will provide Pueblo Indian entrepreneurs with the resources they need to create jobs and build businesses.'

'The new 10,000 square foot maker space building on the IPCC campus will help serve entrepreneurs in the artisan and agricultural industries, and is expected to become a central hub of entrepreneurial activity for 11 Pueblos in the region,' said U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Dr. John Fleming. 'As part of the project, the IPCC will partner with several local economic development stakeholders to provide technical assistance and targeted resources to entrepreneurs.'

'Emerging Native American entrepreneurs want to create economic and social opportunities, but they often don't have access to the latest tools or training,' said Rep. Deb Haaland. 'This grant for the makerspace will help the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center serve artists and entrepreneurs by providing access to cutting edge equipment, skills training, and technical support in areas such as woodworking, jewelry-making and graphic design so they can start and grow businesses and create jobs in our community.'

This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Mid-Region Council of Governments. EDA funds the Mid-Region Council of Governments to help bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment, and create jobs.

