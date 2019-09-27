Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EDA Economic Development Administration : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests to Implement Plan to Expand Forest Economy in Maine Opportunity Zone

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 03:13pm EDT

WASHINGTON - Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced that the Department's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1.1 million grant to the University of Maine in Orono to implement Maine's Forest Opportunity Roadmap (FOR/Maine) strategic plan. The grant, to be located in a Tax Cuts and Jobs Act designated Opportunity Zone, will be matched with $499,000 in state funds and $278,608 in local funds.

'The Trump Administration's investment in Maine's economy will help the state develop the next generation of sustainable, high-demand, and high-value forest products, increasing Maine's economic competitiveness and supporting industry in a specially designated Opportunity Zone,' said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.

'EDA encourages investment in Opportunity Zone to not only enhance ROI for business interests, but also encourage the public/private partnerships needed to drive private investment to distressed areas,' said U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Dr. John Fleming. 'This investment will implement a locally-devised plan aimed at growing Maine's vital forest products sector and the Opportunity Zone designation will further incentivize businesses to invest in the area and develop the local economy.'

'Maine's forests play a central role in our state's economy,' said Senator Collins. 'The substantial funding awarded today will help the University of Maine implement FOR/Maine, a strategic initiative that Senator Angus King and I have strongly supported to grow Maine's forest products industry and create jobs in our rural communities. In addition, due to the creation of Opportunity Zones under the new tax law, the benefits of this investment will be magnified by attracting private funding.'

The funding announced today goes to a designated Opportunity Zone, created by President Donald J. Trump's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 to spur economic development by giving tax incentives to investors in economically-distressed communities nationwide. In June 2019, EDA added Opportunity Zones as an Investment Priority, which increases the number of catalytic Opportunity Zone-related projects that EDA can fund to fuel greater public investment in these areas. To learn more about the Opportunity Zone program, see the Treasury Department resources page here. To learn more about the Commerce Department's work in Opportunity Zones, please visit EDA's Opportunity Zones webpage.

About the U.S. Economic Development Administration (www.eda.gov)
The mission of the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) is to lead the federal economic development agenda by promoting competitiveness and preparing the nation's regions for growth and success in the worldwide economy. An agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce, EDA makes investments in economically distressed communities in order to create jobs for U.S. workers, promote American innovation, and accelerate long-term sustainable economic growth.

Disclaimer

EDA - Economic Development Administration published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 19:12:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:23pCPAT CORN PRODUCERS ASSOCIATION OF TEXAS : Texas corn farmers to take national appointments
PU
04:23pKANSAS CORN COMMISSION : Joins 23 Corn States in Letter Asking Trump to Defend Ethanol
PU
04:23pVICKY HARTZLER : Hartzler on the U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement Talks
PU
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:16pIn swipe at Trump, China tells U.N. tariffs could plunge world into recession
RE
04:14pTSX falls 0.57 percent to 16,694.27
RE
04:08pWall Street falls on China trade worries
RE
04:08pIPC &MDASH; ASSOCIATION CONNECTING ELECTRONICS IND : September 27, 2019 - IPC Releases PCB Industry Results for August 2019
PU
04:07pCHINA TELLS U.N. : tariffs, trade disputes could plunge world into recession
RE
04:03pNASS NATIONAL AGRICULTURAL STATISTICS SERVICE : Hogs and Pigs (September 2019)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK AG : Banks facing 'enormous' challenges, says Commerzbank boss
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : In a brief keynote speech, Lucas di Grassi promoted the topic of electric mobilit..
3Trump considers delisting Chinese firms from U.S. markets - sources
4PENNON GROUP PLC : PENNON : Trading Statement
5IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : Imperial Warns on Impact of Vaping Crackdown -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group