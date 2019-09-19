Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EDA European Defence Agency : Continuous commitment towards sustainable energy for the defence and security sector

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 06:22am EDT

Defence is a central public sector which consumes a significant amount of energy. Increasing energy efficiency and boosting renewable energy can bring significant advantages to the sector and help with the protection of critical energy infrastructure. In addition, these efforts can contribute to the EU's climate-neutrality objective for 2050. The importance of these policies for the defence sector was highlighted by the launch in Brussels on 19 September of the third phase of the Consultation Forum for Sustainable Energy in the Defence and Security Sector (CF SEDSS III). Miguel Arias Cañete, European Commissioner for Energy and Climate Action, and Jorge Domecq, Chief Executive of the European Defence Agency (EDA), gave the green light for the Phase III of the Forum to start as of 1st October 2019.

EDA Chief Executive Jorge Domecq welcomed the welcomed the launch of phase III, stressing that 'the Consultation Forum enabled several Ministries of Defence to develop national defence energy strategies, implement Energy Management Systems and launch projects related to energy performance. Particularly, the forum facilitated the elaboration of 18 defence-energy project proposals, in addition to numerous project ideas. EDA expects that the realisation of these projects can act as an enabler of military operational capabilities and support the Ministries to address common energy challenges at multi-national level.'

Phase III of the Forum, which will last for four years, will continue to address the implementation of the EU legal framework on energy efficiency, renewable energy and energy security in the defence and security sector in. It will also aim at preparing the defence sector for new technologies such as digitalisation, artificial intelligence, e-mobility and other innovative energy systems.

Phase III will also see the organisation of a series of important events, from high-level conferences to thematic workshops and table-top exercises. Another focus will be put on bringing closer the energy and defence communities and facilitate the dialogue between experts from the Ministries of Defence, Energy and Interior to create synergies and effective solutions. To this end, the EDA and the European Commission's Directorate for Energy intend to organise a Joint Defence Energy Conference.

More information:

Disclaimer

EDA - European Defence Agency published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 10:21:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:55aS.African retailer Mr Price warns of possible loss
RE
06:55aTRUMP SAYS 'NOT THRILLED' WITH FED BUT CHAIRMAN'S JOB IS SAFE : Fox News
RE
06:47aINE NATIONAL STATISICS INSTITUTE : Wages of Persons with Disabilities
PU
06:39aTaiwan keeps policy rate steady, raises GDP growth forecast on better export outlook
RE
06:37aOil prices rise as Saudi supply risks come into focus
RE
06:37aRUSSIA : Decent Work for Forestry Workers Campaign is launched
PU
06:37aBI 7-DAY REVERSE REPO RATE LOWERED 25 BPS TO 5,25% : Driving Growth Momentum, Maintaining External Stability
PU
06:35aGallospole Releases The World Premiere Music Video, TARAC WIPPP, Revisiting Too Fat To Fly In The Case of Kevin Smith v. Southwest Air
SE
06:32aOil prices rise as Saudi supply risks come into focus
RE
06:32aBANK OF FINLAND : Subdued developments in the global economy will curtail Finland's economic growth already this year
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BNP PARIBAS : EXCLUSIVE: Deutsche Bank has discussed adding assets to bad bank if sales go well - sources
2SIRIUS MINERALS PLC : SIRIUS MINERALS : boss buys shares as mine project falters
3DIAGEO : DIAGEO : Reports Good Start to Fiscal Year 2020; Backs Full-Year Views
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Decreases Prime Lending Rate to 5.00%
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Sets $40 Billion Buyback

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group