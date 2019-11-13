Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EDA European Defence Agency : Croatian Deputy Prime Minister at EDA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 06:50am EST

Croatian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Damir Krstičević, paid a visit to EDA on 12 November for talks with the Agency's Chief Executive Jorge Domecq.

The main topics discussed during the meeting included the current state of play and way ahead in the implementation of the EU defence initiatives (PESCO, CARD, European Defence Fund), the implementation of the revised EU Capability Development Priorities adopted in June 2018 and Croatia's current and potential participation in EDA projects and programmes. Particular focus was put on the CBRN Surveillance as a Service (CBRN SaaS) project, a PESCO project in which Croatia participates (together with Austria, Slovenia and Hungary) and for which EDA has been asked to support the implementation (see related EDA webnews). CBRN SaaS will provide a rapidly deployable 24/7 chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) surveillance capability. Deputy Prime Minister Krstičević was also presented with detailed updates on several other ongoing projects, including on Military Mobility and the Agency's work related to cyber defence.

Deputy Prime Minister Krstičević said he expected the Agency to continue to be a strong factor in strengthening the coherence of European defence initiatives.

Mr Domecq and Deputy Prime Minister Krstičević also discussed the defence and security priorities of the upcoming Croatian Presidency of the Council of the European Union (first semester 2020). Supporting small and medium-sized enterprises and strengthening Europe's defence, technological and industrial base will be one of Croatia's EU Presidency priorities in the field of defence. They also discussed the follow-up of their recent successful meeting in Zagreb last September (see related webnews) as well as of the workshop in the Croatian Chamber of Commerce which was organised in cooperation with the Agency.

Disclaimer

EDA - European Defence Agency published this content on 13 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2019 11:49:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:15aRetailer Loblaw beats quarterly profit estimates
RE
07:13aADM says to focus on organic growth after acquisitions
RE
07:10aChina lowers capital ratio requirement for some infrastructure projects
RE
07:07aBreakdown of trust in financial system deepens crisis in Lebanon
RE
07:05aPapa and Aetna Announce Collaboration in Florida for Medicare Advantage Members
SE
07:04aSwiss franc climbs to one-month high vs euro as hedge funds cut bets
RE
07:02aChina lowers capital ratio requirement for some infrastructure projects
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2ABBVIE : ABBVIE : Prices $30 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
3'MADE IN GERMANY': Tesla sets up shop in Berlin
4ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO reports net profit of EUR 558 million in Q3 2019
5AMBU : AMBU A/S: Annual report 2018/19 (Earnings release)

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group