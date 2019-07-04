EDF Renewables : Mexico Announces Commercial Operation of Bluemex Power 1 Solar Project

Operational status marks the completion of the Company’s first solar project in Mexico

EDF Renewables Mexico today announced the 119.6 megawatt peak (MWp) Bluemex Power 1 Solar Project (Bluemex) is fully operational and delivering electricity. Located on over 340 hectares near Empalme, Sonora, the project is comprised of photovoltaic (PV) modules supplied by Canadian Solar Inc.

EDF Renewables' first solar project in Mexico - Bluemex Solar Project in Sonora. (Photo: Business Wire)

Bluemex is one of two projects awarded to EDF Renewables Mexico through the second long-term auction for energy and clean energy certificates supply and purchase contracts with the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) call for tenders in 2016. EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) services were provided by Gransolar.

Vice President and Country Manager for EDF Renewables Mexico, Gerardo Pérez Guerra, commented, “We offer our sincere thanks to the landowners, Municipal, State and Federal authorities for the long-standing support to bringing this project to operation. This project is contributing to Mexico’s international commitments concerning clean energy and is also playing a relevant role by supporting several social and environmental projects in the nearby community of San Fernando and municipality of Empalme.”

With an annual generation capacity of 277 gigawatt hours per year (GWh) and an investment of approximately USD $110 million, the project created 900 jobs during the construction phase, and 18 permanent operation and maintenance jobs. EDF Renewables will perform asset management, operation and maintenance, and on-site 24/7/365 dispatch and monitoring service to ensure operational performance, equipment availability and reduce downtime.

EDF Renewables is one of the largest renewable energy developers in North America with 16 gigawatts of wind, solar, and storage projects developed throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Present in Mexico since 2001, EDF Renewables installed its first wind project in 2009 and today operates 1 GW of wind and solar projects in the country.

About EDF Renewables North America:

EDF Renewables North America is a market leading independent power producer and service provider with over 30 years of expertise in renewable energy. The Company delivers grid-scale power: wind (onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic, and storage projects; distributed solutions: solar, solar+storage, EV charging and energy management; and asset optimization: technical, operational, and commercial skills to maximize performance of generating projects. Present in Mexico since 2001, EDF Renewables is dedicated to the development, construction and long-term operations of renewable energy projects. The company is a pioneer in wind farm development putting into service its first wind energy facility in April 2009. EDF Renewables’ North American portfolio consists of 16 GW of developed projects and 10 GW under service contracts. EDF Renewables North America is a subsidiary of EDF Renewables, the dedicated renewable energy affiliate of the EDF Group.

