EDF Renewables North America : Announces Commercial Operation at Copenhagen Wind Project in New York

EDF
Renewables North America announced today that the 80 megawatt (MW) Copenhagen
Wind Project (Project) is fully operational and delivering
electricity. Consisting of 40 wind turbines manufactured by Vestas Wind
Systems A/S, the Project benefits from a 15-year Power Purchase
Agreement with Narragansett Electric Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary
of National
Grid.
Located in Lewis and Jefferson counties in upstate New York, Copenhagen
Wind supported approximately 200 jobs during the construction phase and
invested $15 million in supplies, equipment, utilities and fuel sourced
from local businesses. In addition to the annual $700,000 property taxes
to be paid locally, the project has entered a $430,000 Host Community
Agreement with the Town of Denmark, as well as another $60,000 Cultural
Mitigation Agreement.
“We are pleased to join the ranks of leaders in New York wind and
support the State’s renewable energy target of 50 percent renewables by
2030. Through Copenhagen Wind, which was developed under a model of true
local partnership, we also cemented a long-term relationship with
National Grid to supply affordable, reliable wind power to its Rhode
Island customers,” commented Jacob Susman, Vice President, Head of
Origination at EDF Renewables. “The Project is yet another great example
of how wind power provides an economic boost not just in the Wind Belt,
but also on the coasts, through the creation of local jobs, tax revenue,
and recurring landowner lease payments.”
EDF Renewables Asset Optimization will perform asset management services
to increase project operational performance as well as balance-of-plant,
and 24/7/365 remote monitoring and diagnostics from our San Diego-based
Operations Control Center (OCC) to increase equipment availability and
reduce downtime.
The expected electricity generated at full capacity is enough to meet
the consumption of up to 35,000 average homes. This is equivalent to
avoiding more than 177,000 metric tons of CO₂ emissions annually1,
which represents the greenhouse gas emissions from 37,500 passenger
vehicles driven over the course of one year.
EDF Renewables is one of the largest renewable energy developers in
North America with 15 gigawatts of wind, solar, storage, projects
developed throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.
1 According to US EPA Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies
calculations.
About EDF Renewables North America:
EDF Renewables North America is a market leading independent power
producer and service provider with over 30 years of expertise in
renewable energy. The Company delivers grid-scale power: wind (onshore
and offshore), solar photovoltaic, and storage projects; distributed
solutions: solar, solar+storage, EV charging and energy management; and
asset optimization: technical, operational, and commercial skills to
maximize performance of generating projects. EDF Renewables’ North
American portfolio consists of 15 GW of developed projects and 10 GW
under service contracts. EDF Renewables is a subsidiary of EDF
Renouvelables, the dedicated renewable energy affiliate of the EDF Group.
For more information visit: www.edf-re.com
