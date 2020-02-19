EDF Renewables North America : Installs Clean Energy Microgrid at its Headquarters

System combines solar, battery storage and electric vehicle charging to generate onsite green energy and reduce demand charges

EDF Renewables North America today announced the operation of its Innovation Drive Microgrid. The system is comprised of a 209 kWp solar carport, 182 kWp solar rooftop, 280 kW (538 kWh) battery storage system and 43 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations located at the company’s headquarters in San Diego.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200219005957/en/

EDF Renewables marks the operation of its San Diego corporate headquarters microgrid. Patrick Kelly, Director of EV Operations, Raphael Declercq, EVP Distributed Solutions and Tristan Grimbert, President & CEO cut the ribbon. (Photo: Business Wire)

The solar and battery storage system, managed by EDF Store & Forecast’s Energy Management System (EMS), enables onsite coordination of energy production and site consumption thanks to the flexible sources and forecast services provided. The fully integrated system reduces both energy and demand charges with controllable and predictable energy cost, and flattens not only EV load but manages the entire facility’s energy consumption patterns to reduce utility bills. The system is tailored to EDF Renewables Innovation Drive Campus’ unique characteristics and requirements, turning the rooftop and parking lot into a sustainable clean energy asset.

Patrick Kelly, Director of EV Operations for EDF Renewables, commented, “By combining EV infrastructure with solar and storage, we are able to offer the lowest cost of charging – for both capital and operating expenses. The system made financial sense particularly when SDG&E time-of-use (TOU) rates changed in 2019.”

The EV charging system was installed by PowerFlex, an EDF Renewables Company, using their Adaptive Load Management (ALM) technology. This patented technology, developed out of Caltech, enables hosts to maximize delivery of electricity to electric vehicles while reducing or eliminating the need for costly utility upgrades by managing charging dependent upon driver’s demand, building load, onsite generation, and other variables.

Raphael Declercq, Executive Vice President, Distributed Solutions at EDF Renewables said, “We are very proud of our onsite project that allows integration of more renewable energy onto the grid that will save millions of dollars over the lifetime of the project. Our goal is to help businesses reduce their electricity bills, while increasing the share of clean power and clean vehicles, in particular in our home-state of California.”

The solar and battery storage portions of the project qualify for Federal Investment Tax Credit (ITC), if the storage battery is charged only by solar power during the first 5 years. In addition, the battery storage also qualifies for the Self-Generation Incentive Program (SGIP) which provides rebates for qualifying distributed energy systems installed on the customer's side of the utility meter.

EDF Renewables leases the property at 15445 Innovation Drive for their 450+ local employees. The company worked with the building owner and its property management team to implement the project successfully.

EDF Renewables Distributed Solutions is a part of EDF Renewables North America, a market leading independent power producer and service provider with 35 years of expertise in renewable energy. The Distributed Solutions group offers on-site clean energy for office buildings, load serving entities, corporates and industrials. The company delivers solar, storage and electric vehicle charging stations as an individual offering or as a full microgrid offering. For more information visit: www.edf-re.com/distributedsolutions.

About EDF Renewables:

EDF Renewables North America is a market leading independent power producer and service provider with 35 years of expertise in renewable energy. The Company delivers grid-scale power: wind (onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic, and storage projects; distributed solutions: solar, solar+storage, electric vehicle charging and energy management; and asset optimization: technical, operational, and commercial skills to maximize performance of generating projects. EDF Renewables’ North American portfolio consists of 16 GW of developed projects and 11 GW under service contracts. EDF Renewables is a subsidiary of EDF Renouvelables, the dedicated renewable energy affiliate of the EDF Group. For more information visit: www.edf-re.com

The Distributed Solutions group offers on-site clean energy for load serving entities, commercial and industrial customers. The company delivers solar, storage and electric vehicles charging stations as an individual offering or as a full microgrid offering. For more information visit: www.edf-re.com/distributedsolutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200219005957/en/