EDF Renewables North America : Signs Power Purchase Agreement with NV Energy

New Solar + Storage Project in Nevada will provide grid stability with utility-scale storage

EDF Renewables North America today announced the signing of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with NV Energy for the Arrow Canyon Solar Project. The 200 megawatt (MWac) with 75 MW-5hr battery storage project, located in Clark County, Nevada, is expected to begin delivery of clean electricity in December 2022.

This transaction demonstrates EDF Renewables’ ability to create customer-centric solutions and address the specific challenges of solar energy production and user demand. By coupling the solar facility with an energy storage solution, electricity produced during peak solar hours can be dispatched later in the day, thereby creating a balance between electricity generation and demand. Energy storage can further smooth electricity prices, manage evening energy ramps, mitigate curtailment and provide grid stability.

Located on the Moapa Band of Paiute Indians Reservation, 20 miles northeast of Las Vegas, Arrow Canyon Solar Project will benefit the Moapa Tribe and local community over its operating life through land lease, tax and other payments and 250-600 temporary construction related jobs.

Arrow Canyon is also specially designed to generate clean energy while minimizing impacts to wildlife, habitat, and other environmental resources of the Moapa tribal lands. The project will utilize high efficiency bifacial solar photovoltaic (PV) modules in conjunction with a tier 1 energy storage system supplier.

“EDF Renewables is pleased to work with NV Energy under this innovative structure whereby the battery and solar system work together to provide NV Energy with a robust energy guaranty during the summer evening peak hours, when system needs are the greatest,” said Cliff Graham, Senior Vice President, U.S. Development at EDF Renewables North America. “NV Energy can utilize the battery at their discretion in all other months of the year, allowing mitigation of demand spikes.”

In addition to its economic benefits for the Tribe and Clark County, the project will utilize an innovative design to generate enough clean energy to meet the consumption of up to 64,000 average Nevada homes.1 This is equivalent to avoiding more than 464,000 metric tons of CO₂ emissions annually2 which represents the greenhouse gas emissions from 98,000 passenger vehicles driven over the course of one year.

“NV Energy is excited to work with EDF Renewables to bring more low cost clean energy and battery storage to the state of Nevada and our customers,” said Doug Cannon, NV Energy President and CEO. “We appreciate the partnership of EDF Renewables and the Moapa Band of Paiutes in helping us advance our long-term goal of serving our customers with 100 percent renewable energy.”

EDF Renewables’ Asset Optimization group will perform operations and maintenance services for the life of the Project. The group will provide NERC compliance support, remote monitoring, and balance-of-plant management to maximize power production.

1 According to U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) 2017 Residential Electricity Sales and U.S. Census Data.

2 According to U.S. EPA Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies calculations.

About EDF Renewables North America:

EDF Renewables North America is a market leading independent power producer and service provider with over 30 years of expertise in renewable energy. The Company delivers grid-scale power: wind (onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic, and storage projects; distributed solutions: solar, solar+storage, EV charging and energy management; and asset optimization: technical, operational, and commercial skills to maximize performance of generating projects. EDF Renewables’ North American portfolio consists of 16 GW of developed projects and 10 GW under service contracts. EDF Renewables North America is a subsidiary of EDF Renewables, the dedicated renewable energy affiliate of the EDF Group. For more information visit: www.edf-re.com.

