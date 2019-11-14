Log in
EDF cuts French nuclear output target on Cruas reactors outage

11/14/2019 | 02:36am EST
FILE PHOTO: External view of the Cruas-Meysse nuclear plant

French state-controlled utility EDF on Thursday cut its 2019 nuclear power generation target in France for the second time this year to between 384 terawatt hours (TWH) and 388 TWh from 390 TWh, due to outages at three of its Cruas reactors.

Following an earthquake in southern France on Nov. 11, EDF said it was continuing to carry out checks on the reactors at the Cruas power plant with the objective of completing them within a week.

The results of the checks on the reactors will be submitted to French nuclear safety authority ASN.

"As of today, EDF anticipates a gradual return to service for the reactors at the Cruas plant during the first half of December," the company said.

"This situation has led EDF to adjust its assumption for 2019 nuclear annual output, which should be between 384 and 388 TWh," the company said, adding that all financial targets remained unchanged.

The company also reported a 3.4% increase in revenue in the first nine months of the year to 50.9 billion euros ($56.1 billion) compared with the same period last year, driven by favourable market conditions in its home market of France.

The results were also boosted by growth in energy services, businesses in Brazil and Belgium, as well the strong performance of its trading business, it said.

EDF said sales in France rose in organic terms by 5.7% to 20.1 billion euros compared to the first nine months of 2018.

However, nuclear generation fell by 1.8 TWh to 288.2 TWh in the nine months to the end of September, compared with the same period in 2018.

(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

By Bate Felix
