EDOM Technology : Announces Revenue for June 2019

07/08/2019 | 04:23am EDT

EDOM Technology (TWSE: 3048), Asia's best solutions provider, today reported the consolidated revenue for June 2019. Based on the internal fiscal report, the consolidated revenue reached NT$ 7.92 billion, with a MoM growth rate at 2.18% and YoY growth rate at 22.71%. The consolidated revenue for the second quarter of 2019 reached NT$ 22.69 billion, with a QoQ growth rate at 29.78% and YoY growth rate at 20.81%. The consolidated revenue from January to June 2019 reached NT$ 40.18 billion, with a YoY growth rate at 7.21%.

Disclaimer

Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 08:22:13 UTC
