EDOM Technology : Announces Revenue for June 2019

EDOM Technology (TWSE: 3048), Asia's best solutions provider, today reported the consolidated revenue for June 2019. Based on the internal fiscal report, the consolidated revenue reached NT$ 7.92 billion, with a MoM growth rate at 2.18% and YoY growth rate at 22.71%. The consolidated revenue for the second quarter of 2019 reached NT$ 22.69 billion, with a QoQ growth rate at 29.78% and YoY growth rate at 20.81%. The consolidated revenue from January to June 2019 reached NT$ 40.18 billion, with a YoY growth rate at 7.21%.