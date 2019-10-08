EDOM Technology : Reports Record Revenue for September and Third Quarter of 2019

EDOM Technology (TWSE: 3048), Asia's best solutions provider, today reported the record revenue for September and third quarter of 2019. Based on the internal fiscal report, the consolidated revenue reached NT$ 10.74 billion, with a MoM growth rate at 2.9% and YoY growth rate at 38.54%. The consolidated revenue for the third quarter of 2019 reached NT$ 29.45 billion, with a QoQ growth rate at 29.78% and YoY growth rate at 33.12%.The consolidated revenue from January to September 2019 reached NT$ 69.63 billion, with a YoY growth rate at 16.83%.
Disclaimer
Edom Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 08:16:06 UTC