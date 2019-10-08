EDOM Technology : Reports Record Revenue for September and Third Quarter of 2019

EDOM Technology (TWSE: 3048), Asia's best solutions provider, today reported the record revenue for September and third quarter of 2019. Based on the internal fiscal report, the consolidated revenue reached NT$ 10.74 billion, with a MoM growth rate at 2.9% and YoY growth rate at 38.54%. The consolidated revenue for the third quarter of 2019 reached NT$ 29.45 billion, with a QoQ growth rate at 29.78% and YoY growth rate at 33.12%.The consolidated revenue from January to September 2019 reached NT$ 69.63 billion, with a YoY growth rate at 16.83%.