Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EDOM and PollenTech Further Advance IoT Design Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

EDOM Technology (TWSE: 3048), Asia’s best solutions provider and PollenTech, a leading software development service provider today announced their strategic partnership to enable the delivery of complete, robust and properly integrated HW & SW system solutions. The cooperation enables IoT silicon vendors and end product manufacturers (OEM/ODM) to shorten their product development cycle, accelerate time to market of fully optimized and robust solutions, and create new business opportunities in multiple applications.

EDOM Technology has long cultivated various application fields in the electronics industry, with particular emphasis on developing solutions related to the IoT, automotive, industrial and portable/wearable products. PollenTech has a long history developing field-proven and reliable embedded software design solutions, and providing professional software design and architecture services to IoT system manufacturers and major international semiconductor chip suppliers.

"In an environment of decreasing design cycles and increasing stress on engineering resources, our design, manufacturing and semiconductor vendor partners need an electronics distributor committed to providing them with services beyond distribution. EDOM has a long history of working alongside our customers and vendors to provide the best technical solutions possible," said Wayne Tseng, Chairman of EDOM Technology. “Through this partnership, Edom and PollenTech can now deliver the most complete and production-ready HW, SW and systems solutions to our customers seeking time-to-market and time-to-revenue advantages.”

“We are excited to partner with EDOM Technology,” says Pauli Ponnikas, CEO of PollenTech Oy. “Our services are a natural extension of EDOM’s strategy to provide the most complete solutions possible to their customers. Working together we can now combine our expertise and quickly provide robust solutions and improve the productivity of our mutual customers.”

Today's embedded software design dominates the design cycles of new product development. Integrating the resources and capabilities of EDOM Technology and PollenTech, will help our customers and partners accelerate the development of their unique applications and enable advanced solutions for the IoT.

ABOUT EDOM TECHNOLOGY:
More than Distribution, EDOM is Your Best Solutions Partner
Founded in July 1996 and headquartered in Taipei, EDOM Technology is Asia’s best distribution and solutions provider. With subsidiaries in China, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, India, Malaysia and South Korea, EDOM provides best-in-class distribution and solutions-based services to vendors, ODMs and OEMs around Asia and the world.

For more information www.edomtech.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:38pCEMENTOS ARGOS : Attached is a file regarding guarantees in favor of third parties
PU
12:38pFEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION : Fannie Mae Prices $4 Billion Issuance of Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) Securities
PU
12:38pCRYSTAL CLINIC ORTHOPAEDIC CENTER : Expands to Broadview Heights
PR
12:38pPolyverse Recognized as the Best Application Security Solution by the 2019 Tech Ascension Awards
BU
12:34p‘Robust American Love' Exhibit To Be Unveiled At BlackBook Presents Commemorating Walt Whitman's 200th Anniversary
GL
12:33pCSX : Unveils New Commemorative Pride in Service Locomotive
PU
12:31pCOMCAST SPOTLIGHT : Hires Melanie Hamilton to Oversee National Sales
BU
12:30pConcordia University-Portland to Open Nursing Innovation Center
GL
12:30p2019 State of DevOps Report Released; Research Links Fast, Reliable Software Delivery to Business Transformation
GL
12:28pMUTUALFIRST FINANCIAL, INC. : Declares Cash Dividend
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : shares fall despite 79% first half earnings jump
2Trump attacks Ford Motor for not backing fuel economy rollback
3E-cigarette firms probed over health concerns by U.S. House panel
4GSK's long acting HIV injection gets boost from study
5LONDON COFFEE : LONDON COFFEE : How Brazil and Vietnam are tightening their grip on the world's coffee

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group