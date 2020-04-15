EDP Energias de Portugal : 1Q20 Market Release

On a consolidated basis, energy sales volume from the hydroelectric sector was 1,623 GWh, down 26.6% because of the lower volume of energy sold from Lajeado (-400.4 GWh) and Enerpeixe (-267.5 GWh), offset by the increase from Energest (+81.0 GWh). The reduction is due to the lower volume of secondary energy, reflected as a reduced number of bilateral agreements. In addition, the seasonalization strategy allocated more energy to the latter half of 2020. Including unconsolidated projects², volume increased by 3.1%.

Average GSF (Generation Scaling Factor) was 102.5%2, resulting in secondary energy equivalent to 56.1 GWh3 at an average PLD (Price for the Settlement of Differences) of R$ 187.9/MWh (SE/CW submarket).

Average plant uptime in the quarter was 76.4% because of corrective maintenance works at UG02 in January and February.

92.9% 91.6% 92.3% 92.4% 98.1% 95.2% 94.5% 83.4% 77.2% 80.3% 76.4% 58.3%

2017 2018 2019 1Q20 GU01 GU02 Average TPP

The total volume of traded energy4 was 10,235 GWh, up 6,932 GWh, reflecting trading of the "backup sales", which ensures low-risk return. In addition, the trading company took a short position in the first quarter during the price upsurge had in January, followed by drops in February and March. The period's volatility enabled closing the positions with significant gains above those of the same period the year before.

2 Including the Jari, Cachoeira Caldeirão and São Manoel HPPs participation 2 Weighted average

3 Ex- the Jari, Cachoeira Caldeirão and São Manoel HPPs

4 Traded energy considers provisioned + effective amounts

