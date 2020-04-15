Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EDP Energias de Portugal : 1Q20 Market Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 06:41pm EDT

1Q20 Operational Release

São Paulo, April 15, 2020 - EDP Energias do Brasil S.A. ("EDP" or "Company") (B3: ENBR3) announces information on the electric energy market for the first quarter of 2020 ("quarter") for the Company's business segments.

Distributed energy volume was down 5.1%, of which -0.8% at EDP São Paulo ("EDP SP") and -11.3% at EDP Espírito Santo

("EDP ES").

EDP Distribution

Volume (MWh)

Consumers (unit)

1Q20

1Q19

Var

1Q20

1Q19

Var

Residential

1,655,386

1,689,387

-2.0%

3,012,747

2,946,619

2.2%

Industrial

2,577,702

2,765,314

-6.8%

24,691

24,644

0.2%

Free

2,203,433

2,339,646

-5.8%

526

475

10.7%

Captiv e

374,270

425,668

-12.1%

24,165

24,169

0.0%

Commercial

1,116,184

1,147,261

-2.7%

261,380

254,637

2.6%

Free

288,961

254,410

13.6%

476

397

19.9%

Captiv e

827,222

892,851

-7.4%

260,904

254,240

2.6%

Rural

208,974

258,725

-19.2%

198,904

200,230

-0.7%

Others

485,703

523,430

-7.2%

28,402

27,817

2.1%

Free

87,516

71,313

22.7%

11

10

10.0%

Captiv e

398,187

452,117

-11.9%

28,391

27,807

2.1%

Permissionary

12,684

7,672

65.3%

-

-

ConcessionariesGeneration

131,551

130,817

0.6%

-

-

Total Energy Distributed

6,188,183

6,522,606

-5.1%

3,526,124

3,453,947

2.1%

Free - Total

2,711,461

2,796,186

-3.0%

1,013

882

14.9%

Captiv e - Total

3,476,722

3,726,419

-6.7%

3,525,111

3,453,065

2.1%

EDP São Paulo

Volume (MWh)

Consumers (unit)

1Q20

1Q19

Var

1Q20

1Q19

Var

Residential

975,485

972,883

0.3%

1,770,883

1,723,307

2.8%

Industrial

1,721,721

1,747,596

-1.5%

13,733

13,436

2.2%

Free

1,470,855

1,458,446

0.9%

342

318

7.5%

Captiv e

250,866

289,149

-13.2%

13,391

13,118

2.1%

Commercial

666,331

683,607

-2.5%

133,838

129,681

3.2%

Free

185,432

166,844

11.1%

245

220

11.4%

Captiv e

480,899

516,764

-6.9%

133,593

129,461

3.2%

Rural

14,946

21,499

-30.5%

5,069

7,938

-36.1%

Others

298,359

296,030

0.8%

14,555

14,157

2.8%

Free

87,330

71,313

22.5%

10

10

0.0%

Captiv e

211,028

224,717

-6.1%

14,545

14,147

2.8%

Permissionary

12,684

7,672

65.3%

-

-

ConcessionariesGeneration

89,682

78,658

14.0%

-

-

Total Energy Distributed

3,779,208

3,807,945

-0.8%

1,938,078

1,888,519

2.6%

Free - Total

1,833,299

1,775,261

3.3%

597

548

8.9%

Captiv e - Total

1,945,909

2,032,684

-4.3%

1,937,481

1,887,971

2.6%

EDP Espírito Santo

Volume (MWh)

Consumers (unit)

1Q20

1Q19

Var

1Q20

1Q19

Var

Residential

679,901

716,505

-5.1%

1,241,864

1,223,312

1.5%

Industrial

855,981

1,017,719

-15.9%

10,958

11,208

-2.2%

Free

732,577

881,199

-16.9%

184

157

17.2%

Captiv e

123,403

136,519

-9.6%

10,774

11,051

-2.5%

Commercial

449,853

463,654

-3.0%

127,542

124,956

2.1%

Free

103,530

87,567

18.2%

231

177

30.5%

Captiv e

346,323

376,087

-7.9%

127,311

124,779

2.0%

Rural

194,028

237,225

-18.2%

193,835

192,292

0.8%

Others

187,344

227,400

-17.6%

13,847

13,660

1.4%

Free

186

0

1

0

Captiv e

187,158

227,400

-17.7%

13,846

13,660

1.4%

ConcessionariesGeneration

41,869

52,159

-19.7%

0

0

Total Energy Distributed

2,408,975

2,714,661

-11.3%

1,588,046

1,565,428

1.4%

Free - Total

878,162

1,020,925

-14.0%

416

334

24.6%

Captiv e - Total

1,530,813

1,693,736

-9.6%

1,587,630

1,565,094

1.4%

1

1Q20 Operational Release

Industrial

Commercial

42%

18%

Rural

3%

Others

8%

Perm. +

Concessionaries

2%

Residential

27%

Industrial

Commercial

45%

17%

Rural

0%

Others

8%

Perm. +

Concessionaries

3%

Residential

26%

Industrial

Commercial

35%

18%

Rural 8%

Others 8%

Concessionaries 2%

Residential 28%

The consumption of distributed energy reflects weather conditions, which included milder temperatures, as well as the number of average billing days and topical effects on large customers. The Company posted a 2.1% increase in the number of clients, a 14.9% (49 clients at EDP SP and 82 clients at EDP ES) increase in the number of free customers.

down 0.8%, because of changes in the industrial, commercial and residential classes.

  • Residential: the increase of 0.3% is the result of the greater number of average billing days for the low voltage segment (+0.6 day) and increased customer base, mitigated by milder temperatures (-2.1°C peak temperature in Guarulhos);
  • Industrial: the decrease of 1.5% results from lower consumption by self-producing customers and the class change of six customers to Utilities. Ex these effects, consumption would have been up 0.5%;
  • Commercial: the 2.5% decrease reflects mild temperatures as mentioned above, mitigated by an increased customer base;
  • Rural: the 30.5% decrease is the result of customers reclassification; and
  • Other1: the 0.8% increase reflects the customer changes mentioned in the Industrial item. Ex- this effect, results for the class would have been down 2.1%.

down 11.3%, because of reductions across all consumer classes.

  • Residential: the 5.1% decrease reflects the negative impact of milder temperatures (-1.8°C in Vitória) and lower number of average billing days in the low-voltage segment (-1.8 day);
  • Industrial: the 15.9% decrease is due to reduced consumption from Vale as a result of developments from the stoppage of activities at Brumadinho-MG. Ex- this effect, the result would have been a positive 0.5%;
  • Commercial: The 3.0% decrease reflects the same effects discussed in connection with the Residential class;
  • Rural: the 18.2% decrease reflects increased rainfall (+ 219 mm in the North region of the state), contributing to decreased use of electricity for irrigation; and
  • Other¹: the 17.6% decrease is due to non-billing in connection with customers in the public lighting class, as well as one customer class change (from utilities to Commercial). Ex- these effects, the reduction would have been 2.8%.

1 Others include government, public lighting, utilities and own consumption

2

1Q20 Operational Release

4,179

640

3,612

1,329

659

1,329

2,210

1,623

1Q19

1Q20

Jari, Cachoeira Caldeirão and São Manoel HPP's

Total TPP

Total HPP's

28%

28%

27%

26%

24%

23%

22%

22%

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

2019

2020

On a consolidated basis, energy sales volume from the hydroelectric sector was 1,623 GWh, down 26.6% because of the lower volume of energy sold from Lajeado (-400.4 GWh) and Enerpeixe (-267.5 GWh), offset by the increase from Energest (+81.0 GWh). The reduction is due to the lower volume of secondary energy, reflected as a reduced number of bilateral agreements. In addition, the seasonalization strategy allocated more energy to the latter half of 2020. Including unconsolidated projects², volume increased by 3.1%.

Average GSF (Generation Scaling Factor) was 102.5%2, resulting in secondary energy equivalent to 56.1 GWh3 at an average PLD (Price for the Settlement of Differences) of R$ 187.9/MWh (SE/CW submarket).

Average plant uptime in the quarter was 76.4% because of corrective maintenance works at UG02 in January and February.

92.9%

91.6%

92.3%

92.4%

98.1%

95.2%

94.5%

83.4%

77.2%

80.3%

76.4%

58.3%

2017

2018

2019

1Q20

GU01

GU02

Average TPP

The total volume of traded energy4 was 10,235 GWh, up 6,932 GWh, reflecting trading of the "backup sales", which ensures low-risk return. In addition, the trading company took a short position in the first quarter during the price upsurge had in January, followed by drops in February and March. The period's volatility enabled closing the positions with significant gains above those of the same period the year before.

2 Including the Jari, Cachoeira Caldeirão and São Manoel HPPs participation 2 Weighted average

3 Ex- the Jari, Cachoeira Caldeirão and São Manoel HPPs

4 Traded energy considers provisioned + effective amounts

3

1Q20 Operational Release

Given the current scenario of dissemination of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), the Company has been taking monitoring and preventive steps to protect its employees and the communities in which it operates. Additionally, EDP reinforced the security of its teams, in addition to the implementation of a robust contingency plan, in order to ensure the continuity of the provision of its services.

Concerning operational and financial effects on its activities, no significant impacts were present in the quarter ending March 31. However, the Company expects a reduction in the volume of distributed energy in 2Q20, as the first 10 days of April there has already been a reduction comparable to the reduction seen in Brazil.

4

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias do Brasil SA published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 22:40:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:15pPOND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC : . Change to Board of Directors
AQ
07:14pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Tivity Health, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – TVTY
GL
07:06pLIONTOWN RESOURCES : Initial exploration completed at Moora Nickel Project
PU
07:06pCOVID-19 : Electricity TSOs mobilized to maintain grid stability and security of supply
PU
07:06pALCANNA : Provides COVID-19 Update; Postpones AGM
AQ
07:05pMEDICURE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:02pMYPINPAD : Enables Secure Payments on Both Android And iOS Devices
BU
07:01pIOWN GF : Unveils Vision 2030 White Paper, Launches Working Groups and Steering Committees to Define Next Generation Communications Infrastructure and Welcomes New Members
BU
07:01pAnalysis of COVID-19-Global Flexible Endoscopes Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Boston Scientific Corp. and FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. | Technavio
BU
07:01pROSEN, A RANKED AND LEADING FIRM, Reminds Tivity Health, Inc. Investors of Important April 27th Deadline in Securities Class Action – TVTY
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. : HONEYWELL : to Release First Quarter Financial Results and Hold its Investor Co..
2UROGEN PHARMA LTD. : UROGEN PHARMA : Receives U.S. FDA Expedited Approval for Jelmyto™, the First and On..
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : EU head of operations steps down amid virus crisis
4ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff
5FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD. : FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD. : Announces Change to Virtual-Only Shareholder Meeting

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group