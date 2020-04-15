|
EDP Energias de Portugal : 1Q20 Market Release
04/15/2020
1Q20 Operational Release
São Paulo, April 15, 2020 - EDP Energias do Brasil S.A. ("EDP" or "Company") (B3: ENBR3) announces information on the electric energy market for the first quarter of 2020 ("quarter") for the Company's business segments.
Distributed energy volume was down 5.1%, of which -0.8% at EDP São Paulo ("EDP SP") and -11.3% at EDP Espírito Santo
("EDP ES").
|
|
|
|
|
EDP Distribution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volume (MWh)
|
|
|
|
Consumers (unit)
|
|
|
|
|
1Q20
|
|
1Q19
|
Var
|
|
|
1Q20
|
|
1Q19
|
|
Var
|
Residential
|
1,655,386
|
1,689,387
|
|
|
-2.0%
|
3,012,747
|
2,946,619
|
2.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Industrial
|
2,577,702
|
2,765,314
|
|
|
-6.8%
|
24,691
|
24,644
|
0.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Free
|
2,203,433
|
2,339,646
|
|
|
-5.8%
|
526
|
475
|
10.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Captiv e
|
374,270
|
425,668
|
|
|
-12.1%
|
24,165
|
24,169
|
0.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial
|
1,116,184
|
1,147,261
|
|
|
-2.7%
|
261,380
|
254,637
|
2.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Free
|
|
288,961
|
|
254,410
|
|
|
13.6%
|
|
476
|
|
397
|
|
19.9%
|
Captiv e
|
|
827,222
|
|
892,851
|
|
|
-7.4%
|
|
260,904
|
|
254,240
|
|
2.6%
|
Rural
|
208,974
|
258,725
|
|
|
-19.2%
|
198,904
|
200,230
|
-0.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
485,703
|
523,430
|
|
|
-7.2%
|
28,402
|
27,817
|
2.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Free
|
87,516
|
71,313
|
|
|
22.7%
|
11
|
10
|
10.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Captiv e
|
398,187
|
452,117
|
|
|
-11.9%
|
28,391
|
27,807
|
2.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Permissionary
|
12,684
|
7,672
|
|
|
65.3%
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ConcessionariesGeneration
|
131,551
|
130,817
|
|
|
0.6%
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Energy Distributed
|
6,188,183
|
6,522,606
|
|
|
-5.1%
|
3,526,124
|
3,453,947
|
2.1%
|
Free - Total
|
2,711,461
|
2,796,186
|
|
|
-3.0%
|
1,013
|
882
|
14.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Captiv e - Total
|
3,476,722
|
3,726,419
|
|
|
-6.7%
|
3,525,111
|
3,453,065
|
2.1%
|
|
|
|
|
EDP São Paulo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volume (MWh)
|
|
|
|
Consumers (unit)
|
|
|
|
|
1Q20
|
|
1Q19
|
Var
|
|
|
1Q20
|
|
1Q19
|
|
Var
|
Residential
|
975,485
|
972,883
|
|
|
0.3%
|
1,770,883
|
1,723,307
|
2.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Industrial
|
1,721,721
|
1,747,596
|
|
|
-1.5%
|
13,733
|
13,436
|
2.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Free
|
|
1,470,855
|
|
1,458,446
|
|
|
0.9%
|
|
342
|
|
318
|
|
7.5%
|
Captiv e
|
|
250,866
|
|
289,149
|
|
|
-13.2%
|
|
13,391
|
|
13,118
|
|
2.1%
|
Commercial
|
666,331
|
683,607
|
|
|
-2.5%
|
133,838
|
129,681
|
3.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Free
|
185,432
|
166,844
|
|
|
11.1%
|
245
|
220
|
11.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Captiv e
|
480,899
|
516,764
|
|
|
-6.9%
|
133,593
|
129,461
|
3.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rural
|
14,946
|
21,499
|
|
|
-30.5%
|
5,069
|
7,938
|
-36.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
298,359
|
296,030
|
|
|
0.8%
|
14,555
|
14,157
|
2.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Free
|
87,330
|
71,313
|
|
|
22.5%
|
10
|
10
|
0.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Captiv e
|
211,028
|
224,717
|
|
|
-6.1%
|
14,545
|
14,147
|
2.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Permissionary
|
12,684
|
7,672
|
|
|
65.3%
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ConcessionariesGeneration
|
89,682
|
78,658
|
|
|
14.0%
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Energy Distributed
|
3,779,208
|
3,807,945
|
|
|
-0.8%
|
1,938,078
|
1,888,519
|
2.6%
|
Free - Total
|
1,833,299
|
1,775,261
|
|
|
3.3%
|
597
|
548
|
8.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Captiv e - Total
|
1,945,909
|
2,032,684
|
|
|
-4.3%
|
1,937,481
|
1,887,971
|
2.6%
|
|
|
|
|
EDP Espírito Santo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volume (MWh)
|
|
|
|
Consumers (unit)
|
|
|
|
|
1Q20
|
|
1Q19
|
Var
|
|
|
1Q20
|
|
1Q19
|
|
Var
|
Residential
|
679,901
|
716,505
|
|
|
-5.1%
|
1,241,864
|
1,223,312
|
1.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Industrial
|
855,981
|
1,017,719
|
|
|
-15.9%
|
10,958
|
11,208
|
-2.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Free
|
|
732,577
|
|
881,199
|
|
|
-16.9%
|
|
184
|
|
157
|
|
17.2%
|
Captiv e
|
|
123,403
|
|
136,519
|
|
|
-9.6%
|
|
10,774
|
|
11,051
|
|
-2.5%
|
Commercial
|
449,853
|
463,654
|
|
|
-3.0%
|
127,542
|
124,956
|
2.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Free
|
103,530
|
87,567
|
|
|
18.2%
|
231
|
177
|
30.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Captiv e
|
346,323
|
376,087
|
|
|
-7.9%
|
127,311
|
124,779
|
2.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rural
|
194,028
|
237,225
|
|
|
-18.2%
|
193,835
|
192,292
|
0.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
187,344
|
227,400
|
|
|
-17.6%
|
13,847
|
13,660
|
1.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Free
|
186
|
0
|
|
|
|
1
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Captiv e
|
187,158
|
227,400
|
|
|
-17.7%
|
13,846
|
13,660
|
1.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ConcessionariesGeneration
|
41,869
|
52,159
|
|
|
-19.7%
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Energy Distributed
|
2,408,975
|
2,714,661
|
|
|
-11.3%
|
1,588,046
|
1,565,428
|
1.4%
|
Free - Total
|
878,162
|
1,020,925
|
|
|
-14.0%
|
416
|
334
|
24.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Captiv e - Total
|
1,530,813
|
1,693,736
|
|
|
-9.6%
|
1,587,630
|
1,565,094
|
1.4%
1
|
Industrial
|
Commercial
|
42%
|
18%
|
|
Rural
|
|
3%
|
|
Others
|
|
8%
|
|
Perm. +
|
|
Concessionaries
|
|
2%
|
|
Residential
|
|
27%
|
Industrial
|
Commercial
|
45%
|
17%
|
|
Rural
|
|
0%
|
|
Others
|
|
8%
|
|
Perm. +
|
|
Concessionaries
|
|
3%
|
|
Residential
|
|
26%
|
Industrial
|
Commercial
|
35%
|
18%
Rural 8%
Others 8%
Concessionaries 2%
Residential 28%
The consumption of distributed energy reflects weather conditions, which included milder temperatures, as well as the number of average billing days and topical effects on large customers. The Company posted a 2.1% increase in the number of clients, a 14.9% (49 clients at EDP SP and 82 clients at EDP ES) increase in the number of free customers.
down 0.8%, because of changes in the industrial, commercial and residential classes.
-
Residential: the increase of 0.3% is the result of the greater number of average billing days for the low voltage segment (+0.6 day) and increased customer base, mitigated by milder temperatures (-2.1°C peak temperature in Guarulhos);
-
Industrial: the decrease of 1.5% results from lower consumption by self-producing customers and the class change of six customers to Utilities. Ex these effects, consumption would have been up 0.5%;
-
Commercial: the 2.5% decrease reflects mild temperatures as mentioned above, mitigated by an increased customer base;
-
Rural: the 30.5% decrease is the result of customers reclassification; and
-
Other1: the 0.8% increase reflects the customer changes mentioned in the Industrial item. Ex- this effect, results for the class would have been down 2.1%.
down 11.3%, because of reductions across all consumer classes.
-
Residential: the 5.1% decrease reflects the negative impact of milder temperatures (-1.8°C in Vitória) and lower number of average billing days in the low-voltage segment (-1.8 day);
-
Industrial: the 15.9% decrease is due to reduced consumption from Vale as a result of developments from the stoppage of activities at Brumadinho-MG. Ex- this effect, the result would have been a positive 0.5%;
-
Commercial: The 3.0% decrease reflects the same effects discussed in connection with the Residential class;
-
Rural: the 18.2% decrease reflects increased rainfall (+ 219 mm in the North region of the state), contributing to decreased use of electricity for irrigation; and
-
Other¹: the 17.6% decrease is due to non-billing in connection with customers in the public lighting class, as well as one customer class change (from utilities to Commercial). Ex- these effects, the reduction would have been 2.8%.
1 Others include government, public lighting, utilities and own consumption
2
|
4,179
|
|
640
|
3,612
|
|
1,329
|
659
|
|
|
1,329
|
2,210
|
1,623
|
|
1Q19
|
1Q20
|
Jari, Cachoeira Caldeirão and São Manoel HPP's
|
Total TPP
|
|
Total HPP's
|
|
|
|
28%
|
28%
|
|
|
|
|
|
27%
|
|
|
|
|
26%
|
24%
|
23%
|
|
|
|
|
|
22%
|
|
|
|
|
22%
|
|
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
On a consolidated basis, energy sales volume from the hydroelectric sector was 1,623 GWh, down 26.6% because of the lower volume of energy sold from Lajeado (-400.4 GWh) and Enerpeixe (-267.5 GWh), offset by the increase from Energest (+81.0 GWh). The reduction is due to the lower volume of secondary energy, reflected as a reduced number of bilateral agreements. In addition, the seasonalization strategy allocated more energy to the latter half of 2020. Including unconsolidated projects², volume increased by 3.1%.
Average GSF (Generation Scaling Factor) was 102.5%2, resulting in secondary energy equivalent to 56.1 GWh3 at an average PLD (Price for the Settlement of Differences) of R$ 187.9/MWh (SE/CW submarket).
Average plant uptime in the quarter was 76.4% because of corrective maintenance works at UG02 in January and February.
|
92.9%
|
91.6%
|
92.3%
|
|
|
92.4%
|
98.1%
|
95.2%
|
94.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
83.4%
|
77.2%
|
80.3%
|
|
|
|
76.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
58.3%
|
2017
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
1Q20
|
|
GU01
|
GU02
|
Average TPP
|
The total volume of traded energy4 was 10,235 GWh, up 6,932 GWh, reflecting trading of the "backup sales", which ensures low-risk return. In addition, the trading company took a short position in the first quarter during the price upsurge had in January, followed by drops in February and March. The period's volatility enabled closing the positions with significant gains above those of the same period the year before.
2 Including the Jari, Cachoeira Caldeirão and São Manoel HPPs participation 2 Weighted average
3 Ex- the Jari, Cachoeira Caldeirão and São Manoel HPPs
4 Traded energy considers provisioned + effective amounts
3
Given the current scenario of dissemination of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), the Company has been taking monitoring and preventive steps to protect its employees and the communities in which it operates. Additionally, EDP reinforced the security of its teams, in addition to the implementation of a robust contingency plan, in order to ensure the continuity of the provision of its services.
Concerning operational and financial effects on its activities, no significant impacts were present in the quarter ending March 31. However, the Company expects a reduction in the volume of distributed energy in 2Q20, as the first 10 days of April there has already been a reduction comparable to the reduction seen in Brazil.
4
Disclaimer
|
|