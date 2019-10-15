EDP Energias de Portugal : 3Q19 Market Release

The result for the distributed energy market reflects the negative impact of deceleration in industrial production1, in spite of indications of recovery in the commercial segment2 and an increase in household consumption, both of which driven by lower inflation3 and interest rates4. The greater average number of billing days also contributed to the result. Similarly, meteorological conditions in the first half continued to have a positive influence on the accumulated result.

In the past 12 months, the Company reported growth of 2.1% in consumer base numbers. The number of free consumers rose by 22.7% (116 consumers at EDP SP and 69 at EDP ES) due to the migration of captive consumers to the free market.

EDP SÃO PAULO: In the result for the quarter (-0.2%), worthy of mention were contributions from the residential (+4.3%) and commercial (+4.9%) classes, offset by the reduction in the industrial class (-4.7%). For the accumulated period, there was an increase of 1.2% in total distributed energy.

Residential : higher consumption of 4.3% in the quarter and 2.6% for the accumulated period mas largely driven by the greater average number of billing days for low voltage consumers (+3.2 days in the quarter and +1.7 days for the accumulated period) and expansion in the client base (+2.2%).

: higher consumption of 4.3% in the quarter and 2.6% for the accumulated period mas largely driven by the greater average number of billing days for low voltage consumers (+3.2 days in the quarter and +1.7 days for the accumulated period) and expansion in the client base (+2.2%). Commercial : driving the increase of 4.9% in the quarter and 5.3% in the accumulated period was the recovery in the commercial retailing segment 5 . Just as in the case of the residential class, results were positively impacted by the higher average number of billing days for low voltage consumers.

: driving the increase of 4.9% in the quarter and 5.3% in the accumulated period was the recovery in the commercial retailing segment . Just as in the case of the residential class, results were positively impacted by the higher average number of billing days for low voltage consumers. Industrial : the results for the quarter (-4.7%) and the accumulated period (-1.8%), largely reflected variations in the consumption of consumers with self-production facilities and the change in classification of three clients from the industrial to the public utility class. If these effects are ignored, this class would have recorded increases of +0.1% and +0.9% in the quarter and the accumulated period, respectively.

: the results for the quarter (-4.7%) and the accumulated period (-1.8%), largely reflected variations in the consumption of consumers with self-production facilities and the change in classification of three clients from the industrial to the public utility class. If these effects are ignored, this class would have recorded increases of +0.1% and +0.9% in the quarter and the accumulated period, respectively. Others (government, public lighting, public utilities and proprietary consumption) : improved consumption of 2.9% in the quarter and 5.6% in the accumulated period reflects the reclassification mentioned above, despite the changes introduced in 2018, when volumes were inflated by the rearrangement of meter reading rounds for public lighting customers. As with residential and commercial classes, the average number of billing days also had a positive impact on results.

1 Year-on-year decline of 1.7% in industrial production for the accumulated period to August 2019. Source: Brazilian Government Statistics Office - IBGE. Monthly Survey of Industry.

2 Year-on-year growth of 3.8% in accumulated sales volume to July 2019. Source: IBGE. Monthly Trading Activity - Brazil. Amplified Retail Sales Volume Indicator.

3 The accumulated IPCA (Amplified Price Consumer Index) over the past twelve months: 3.43% in August/2019. Source: IBGE.

4 Basic rate of interest SELIC: 5.5% in September 2019. Source: https://www.bcb.gov.br/controleinflacao/taxaselic

5 Growth of 5.9% in sales volume for the accumulated period to July 2019 compared with the same period in 2018. Source: IBGE. Monthly Trading Survey - São Paulo. Amplified Retail Sales Volume Indicator.