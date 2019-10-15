Log in
EDP Energias de Portugal : 3Q19 Market Release

0
10/15/2019

3Q19 Market Release

São Paulo, October 15, 2019 - EDP Energias do Brasil S.A. ("EDP" or "Company") (B3: ENBR3) announces information on the electric energy market for the third quarter ("quarter") and the year to date ("accumulated period") in 2019 for the Company's business segments.

Distributed energy volume remained stable in the quarter, -0.2% at EDP São Paulo ("EDP SP") and +0.6% at EDP Espírito Santo ("EDP ES"). For the accumulated period, volumes reported expansion of 2.6% (+1.2% for EDP SP and +4.8% at EDP ES).

EDP Distribution

Volume (MWh)

Volume (MWh)

Consumers (unit)

3Q19

3Q18

Var

9M19

9M18

Var

3Q19

3Q18

Var

Residential

1,464,148

1,407,747

4.0%

4,715,022

4,506,602

4.6%

2,976,558

2,916,776

2.0%

Industrial

2,841,512

2,936,009

-3.2%

8,441,999

8,452,885

-0.1%

24,657

24,374

1.2%

Free

2,411,612

2,456,312

-1.8%

7,141,241

7,021,630

1.7%

515

433

18.9%

Captiv e

429,900

479,698

-10.4%

1,300,758

1,431,255

-9.1%

24,142

23,941

0.8%

Commercial

962,599

946,476

1.7%

3,192,050

3,113,616

2.5%

259,127

251,898

2.9%

Free

223,877

224,807

-0.4%

733,862

748,815

-2.0%

448

348

28.7%

Captiv e

738,722

721,668

2.4%

2,458,188

2,364,801

3.9%

258,679

251,550

2.8%

Rural

241,150

226,743

6.4%

749,350

648,560

15.5%

202,081

197,861

2.1%

Others

507,090

505,193

0.4%

1,562,547

1,508,170

3.6%

27,647

27,630

0.1%

Free

78,850

62,137

26.9%

229,921

184,315

24.7%

10

7

42.9%

Captiv e

428,239

443,056

-3.3%

1,332,625

1,323,855

0.7%

27,637

27,623

0.1%

Permissionary

12,339

8,048

53.3%

36,654

32,304

13.5%

2

2

0.0%

ConcessionariesGeneration

141,244

133,214

6.0%

417,860

373,696

11.8%

27

27

0.0%

Total Energy Distributed

6,170,080

6,163,428

0.1%

19,115,481

18,635,833

2.6%

3,490,099

3,418,568

2.1%

Free - Total

2,855,583

2,876,470

-0.7%

8,522,884

8,328,456

2.3%

1,000

815

22.7%

Captiv e - Total

3,314,497

3,286,959

0.8%

10,592,597

10,307,377

2.8%

3,489,099

3,417,753

2.1%

EDP São Paulo

Volume (MWh)

Volume (MWh)

Consumers (unit)

3Q19

3Q18

Var

9M19

9M18

Var

3Q19

3Q18

Var

Residential

940,996

901,951

4.3%

2,860,099

2,788,692

2.6%

1,745,963

1,708,795

2.2%

Industrial

1,817,202

1,905,928

-4.7%

5,409,004

5,509,065

-1.8%

13,644

13,221

3.2%

Free

1,519,853

1,576,038

-3.6%

4,515,789

4,528,662

-0.3%

342

291

17.5%

Captiv e

297,349

329,889

-9.9%

893,215

980,403

-8.9%

13,302

12,930

2.9%

Commercial

598,308

570,124

4.9%

1,942,375

1,844,587

5.3%

132,683

128,039

3.6%

Free

147,016

131,069

12.2%

481,091

431,289

11.5%

245

183

33.9%

Captiv e

451,292

439,055

2.8%

1,461,284

1,413,298

3.4%

132,438

127,856

3.6%

Rural

19,235

19,841

-3.1%

60,418

62,049

-2.6%

8,201

7,977

2.8%

Others

298,764

290,291

2.9%

902,141

854,371

5.6%

13,877

13,925

-0.3%

Free

78,850

62,137

26.9%

229,921

184,315

24.7%

10

7

42.9%

Captiv e

219,914

228,154

-3.6%

672,220

670,056

0.3%

13,867

13,918

-0.4%

Permissionary

12,339

8,048

53.3%

36,654

32,304

13.5%

2

2

0.0%

ConcessionariesGeneration

86,381

84,673

2.0%

261,272

248,816

5.0%

8

8

0.0%

Total Energy Distributed

3,773,223

3,780,856

-0.2%

11,471,963

11,339,884

1.2%

1,914,378

1,871,967

2.3%

Free - Total

1,832,100

1,853,917

-1.2%

5,488,073

5,393,083

1.8%

605

489

23.7%

Captiv e - Total

1,941,123

1,926,939

0.7%

5,983,889

5,946,802

0.6%

1,913,773

1,871,478

2.3%

EDP Espírito Santo

Volume (MWh)

Volume (MWh)

Consumers (unit)

3Q19

3Q18

Var

9M19

9M18

Var

3Q19

3Q18

Var

Residential

523,152

505,795

3.4%

1,854,923

1,717,910

8.0%

1,230,595

1,207,981

1.9%

Industrial

1,024,310

1,030,081

-0.6%

3,032,995

2,943,820

3.0%

11,013

11,153

-1.3%

Free

891,759

880,273

1.3%

2,625,452

2,492,968

5.3%

173

142

21.8%

Captiv e

132,551

149,808

-11.5%

407,543

450,852

-9.6%

10,840

11,011

-1.6%

Commercial

364,291

376,351

-3.2%

1,249,676

1,269,029

-1.5%

126,444

123,859

2.1%

Free

76,861

93,738

-18.0%

252,771

317,526

-20.4%

203

165

23.0%

Captiv e

287,430

282,613

1.7%

996,905

951,503

4.8%

126,241

123,694

2.1%

Rural

221,915

206,901

7.3%

688,932

586,511

17.5%

193,880

189,884

2.1%

Others

208,326

214,902

-3.1%

660,405

653,799

1.0%

13,770

13,705

0.5%

Captiv e

208,326

214,902

-3.1%

660,405

653,799

1.0%

13,770

13,705

0.5%

ConcessionariesGeneration

54,863

48,541

13.0%

156,588

124,880

25.4%

19

19

0.0%

Total Energy Distributed

2,396,857

2,382,572

0.6%

7,643,519

7,295,949

4.8%

1,575,721

1,546,601

1.9%

Free - Total

1,023,483

1,022,552

0.1%

3,034,811

2,935,374

3.4%

395

326

21.2%

Captiv e - Total

1,373,373

1,360,020

1.0%

4,608,708

4,360,575

5.7%

1,575,326

1,546,275

1.9%

h

Industrial

Commercial

16%

46%

Rural

4%

Others

8%

Perm. +

Concessionaries

2%

Residential

24%

Industrial

Commercial

48%

16%

Rural

0%

Others

8%

Perm. +

Concessionaries

3%

Residential

25%

Commercial

Industrial15%

43%

Rural

9%

Others 9%

Concessionaries

2%

Residential

22%

The result for the distributed energy market reflects the negative impact of deceleration in industrial production1, in spite of indications of recovery in the commercial segment2 and an increase in household consumption, both of which driven by lower inflation3 and interest rates4. The greater average number of billing days also contributed to the result. Similarly, meteorological conditions in the first half continued to have a positive influence on the accumulated result.

In the past 12 months, the Company reported growth of 2.1% in consumer base numbers. The number of free consumers rose by 22.7% (116 consumers at EDP SP and 69 at EDP ES) due to the migration of captive consumers to the free market.

EDP SÃO PAULO: In the result for the quarter (-0.2%), worthy of mention were contributions from the residential (+4.3%) and commercial (+4.9%) classes, offset by the reduction in the industrial class (-4.7%). For the accumulated period, there was an increase of 1.2% in total distributed energy.

  • Residential: higher consumption of 4.3% in the quarter and 2.6% for the accumulated period mas largely driven by the greater average number of billing days for low voltage consumers (+3.2 days in the quarter and +1.7 days for the accumulated period) and expansion in the client base (+2.2%).
  • Commercial: driving the increase of 4.9% in the quarter and 5.3% in the accumulated period was the recovery in the commercial retailing segment5. Just as in the case of the residential class, results were positively impacted by the higher average number of billing days for low voltage consumers.
  • Industrial: the results for the quarter (-4.7%) and the accumulated period (-1.8%), largely reflected variations in the consumption of consumers with self-production facilities and the change in classification of three clients from the industrial to the public utility class. If these effects are ignored, this class would have recorded increases of +0.1% and +0.9% in the quarter and the accumulated period, respectively.
  • Others (government, public lighting, public utilities and proprietary consumption): improved consumption of 2.9% in the quarter and 5.6% in the accumulated period reflects the reclassification mentioned above, despite the changes introduced in 2018, when volumes were inflated by the rearrangement of meter reading rounds for public lighting customers. As with residential and commercial classes, the average number of billing days also had a positive impact on results.

1 Year-on-year decline of 1.7% in industrial production for the accumulated period to August 2019. Source: Brazilian Government Statistics Office - IBGE. Monthly Survey of Industry.

2 Year-on-year growth of 3.8% in accumulated sales volume to July 2019. Source: IBGE. Monthly Trading Activity - Brazil. Amplified Retail Sales Volume Indicator.

3 The accumulated IPCA (Amplified Price Consumer Index) over the past twelve months: 3.43% in August/2019. Source: IBGE.

4 Basic rate of interest SELIC: 5.5% in September 2019. Source: https://www.bcb.gov.br/controleinflacao/taxaselic

5 Growth of 5.9% in sales volume for the accumulated period to July 2019 compared with the same period in 2018. Source: IBGE. Monthly Trading Survey - São Paulo. Amplified Retail Sales Volume Indicator.

EDP ESPÍRITO SANTO: the quarterly results (+0.6%) were driven by contributions from the residential (+3.4%) and rural (+7.3%) classes, in spite of the negative impact of consumption in the industrial (-0.6%) and commercial (-3.2%) categories. For the accumulated period, distributed energy volumes increased by 4.8%.

  • Residential: improvement of 3.4% in the quarter and 8.0% in the accumulated period reflecting the expansion in numbers in the client base (+1.9%) and the greater average number of billing days for low voltage consumers (+1.2 days in the quarter and +0.7 days for the accumulated period). The accumulated period continues to reflect the high temperatures recorded in the state for the first half of the year.
  • Commercial: a decline of 3.2% in the quarter and 1.5% in the accumulated period resulting from the reclassification of a key client to the industrial segment. Excluding this effect, increase in consumption would have been +4.7% and +7.7% in the quarter and accumulated period respectively. For the accumulated period, factors driving results were the recovery in retailing activity6 and, as with the residential class, the positive impact of high temperatures in the first half of the year and an increased client base (+2.1%).
  • Industrial: results in the quarter (-0.6%) and the accumulated period (+3.0%) were influenced by non-recurring events
    involving some large clients: (i) reactivation of a client in the non-metallic mining sector; (ii) variations in the consumption of self-producing clients; (iii) a major new client in the furniture manufacturing segment; (iv) reclassification of an important client from the commercial to the industrial category; and (v) reduced consumption on the part of Vale due to events following the Brumadinho-MG dam burst. If the non-recurring events are discounted, then results for the industrial class for the quarter and the accumulated period would have been -1.5% and +0.0%, respectively.
  • Rural: increase of 7.3% in the quarter and 17.5% in the accumulated period reflecting the positive impact of reduced volumes of rainfall (-31 mm and -279 mm in the city of Linhares in the quarter and in the accumulated period respectively), thus driving the increase in consumption of electricity for irrigation purposes.
  • Others (government, public lighting, public utilities and proprietary consumption): the decline of 3.1% in the quarter reflects the positive impact which occurred in 3Q18, when volumes were high due to the collection of back payments and regularization of billing for the Public Lighting class. In the accumulated period, the increase of 1.0% reflects the positive impact of meteorological conditions characterizing the first half of 2019 as already mentioned above.

h

5,014

3,828

657

27%

27%

651

1,358

25%

26%

26%

1,358

23%

2,999

24%

1,819

22%

3Q18

3Q19

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Total HPP's

2018

2019

Total TPP

Jari, Cachoeira Caldeirão and São Manoel HPP's

On a consolidated company basis, energy sales volume from the hydroelectric power plants was 2,998.9 GWh, an increase of 64.8% in the quarter due to the higher volume of energy sold by Energest (+769.2 GWh) and Lajeado (+572.5 GWh). This increase

6 Year-on-year growth of 6.2% in sales volume for the accumulated period to July 2019. Source IBGE. Monthly Trading Survey - São Paulo. Amplified Retail Sales Volume Indicator.

reflects the integrated portfolio management for generation and commercialization as well as the strategy of seasonal weighting of energy and hedging procedures adopted by the Company. In the context of non-consolidated projects7, volumes increased 1.0%.

In the accumulated period, taking into consideration consolidated companies, the volume of energy sold from the hydroelectric plants increased by 33.9% due to the effects already mentioned. If the non-consolidated projects are considered, volumes rose 7.1%, impacted by the entry into full operations of São Manoel HPP in April 2018.

Average GSF for the system in the quarter was 52.5%8, resulting in exposure equivalent to 1,019.6 GWh9 at the average PLD (Price for Settlement of Differences) of R$ 214.1/MWh (Southeast-Central Western SE-CO Submarket). Average GSF for the system with respect for the accumulated period was 85.7%10 resulting in an exposure of 587.0 GWh10 to an average PLD of R$ 211.9/MWh (SE/CO submarket).

The Company adopts portfolio protection measures for minimizing the impacts of the GSF and oscillations in the PLD, ending the quarter with 20%7 of its energy hedged

Average plant uptime for the accumulated period was 97.3%, and above the Reference for Availability11.

Traded energy volumes amounted 3,908 GWh in the quarter and 9,810 GWh for the accumulated period, a decline of 23.2% and 27.7%, respectively. The reduction verified stems principally from the lower number of operations among agents due to a decline in free market liquidity.

7 Including Jari, Cachoeira Caldeirão and São Manoel HPPs

8 Calculation on a weighted average basis.

9 Excluding Jari, Cachoeira Caldeirão and São Manoel HPPs

10 Calculation on a weighted average basis.

11 Reference for Availability: 83.75%

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias do Brasil SA published this content on 15 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2019 22:42:04 UTC
