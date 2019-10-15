|
EDP Energias de Portugal : 3Q19 Market Release
10/15/2019 | 11:43pm BST
São Paulo, October 15, 2019 - EDP Energias do Brasil S.A. ("EDP" or "Company") (B3: ENBR3) announces information on the electric energy market for the third quarter ("quarter") and the year to date ("accumulated period") in 2019 for the Company's business segments.
Distributed energy volume remained stable in the quarter, -0.2% at EDP São Paulo ("EDP SP") and +0.6% at EDP Espírito Santo ("EDP ES"). For the accumulated period, volumes reported expansion of 2.6% (+1.2% for EDP SP and +4.8% at EDP ES).
EDP Distribution
Volume (MWh)
3Q19
Residential
|
Industrial
Free
Commercial
Free
Captiv e
Rural
Others
Free
Captiv e
Permissionary
ConcessionariesGeneration
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Energy Distributed
Free - Total
|
2,855,583
|
2,876,470
|
-0.7%
|
8,522,884
|
8,328,456
|
2.3%
|
1,000
|
815
|
22.7%
Captiv e - Total
|
3,314,497
|
3,286,959
|
0.8%
|
10,592,597
|
10,307,377
|
2.8%
|
3,489,099
|
3,417,753
|
2.1%
|
Residential
|
940,996
|
901,951
|
4.3%
|
2,860,099
|
2,788,692
|
2.6%
|
1,745,963
|
1,708,795
|
2.2%
Industrial
|
1,817,202
|
1,905,928
|
-4.7%
|
5,409,004
|
5,509,065
|
-1.8%
|
13,644
|
13,221
|
3.2%
Free
|
1,519,853
|
1,576,038
|
-3.6%
|
4,515,789
|
4,528,662
|
-0.3%
|
342
|
291
|
17.5%
Captiv e
|
297,349
|
329,889
|
-9.9%
|
893,215
|
980,403
|
-8.9%
|
13,302
|
12,930
|
2.9%
Commercial
|
598,308
|
570,124
|
4.9%
|
1,942,375
|
1,844,587
|
5.3%
|
132,683
|
128,039
|
3.6%
Free
|
147,016
|
131,069
|
12.2%
|
481,091
|
431,289
|
11.5%
|
245
|
183
|
33.9%
Captiv e
|
|
451,292
|
|
439,055
|
|
2.8%
|
|
1,461,284
|
|
1,413,298
|
|
3.4%
|
|
132,438
|
|
127,856
|
|
3.6%
|
Rural
|
19,235
|
19,841
|
-3.1%
|
60,418
|
62,049
|
-2.6%
|
8,201
|
7,977
|
2.8%
Others
|
298,764
|
290,291
|
2.9%
|
902,141
|
854,371
|
5.6%
|
13,877
|
13,925
|
-0.3%
Free
|
|
78,850
|
|
62,137
|
|
26.9%
|
|
229,921
|
|
184,315
|
|
24.7%
|
|
10
|
|
7
|
|
42.9%
|
Captiv e
|
|
219,914
|
|
228,154
|
|
-3.6%
|
|
672,220
|
|
670,056
|
|
0.3%
|
|
13,867
|
|
13,918
|
|
-0.4%
|
Permissionary
|
12,339
|
8,048
|
53.3%
|
36,654
|
32,304
|
13.5%
|
2
|
2
|
0.0%
|
86,381
|
84,673
|
2.0%
|
261,272
|
248,816
|
5.0%
|
8
|
8
|
0.0%
|
3,773,223
|
3,780,856
|
-0.2%
|
11,471,963
|
11,339,884
|
1.2%
|
1,914,378
|
1,871,967
|
2.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Captiv e - Total
|
1,941,123
|
1,926,939
|
0.7%
|
5,983,889
|
5,946,802
|
0.6%
|
1,913,773
|
1,871,478
|
2.3%
|
Residential
|
523,152
|
505,795
|
3.4%
|
1,854,923
|
1,717,910
|
8.0%
|
1,230,595
|
1,207,981
|
1.9%
|
1,024,310
|
1,030,081
|
-0.6%
|
3,032,995
|
2,943,820
|
3.0%
|
11,013
|
11,153
|
-1.3%
|
|
891,759
|
|
880,273
|
|
1.3%
|
|
2,625,452
|
|
2,492,968
|
|
5.3%
|
|
173
|
|
142
|
|
21.8%
|
364,291
|
376,351
|
-3.2%
|
1,249,676
|
1,269,029
|
-1.5%
|
126,444
|
123,859
|
2.1%
|
|
76,861
|
|
93,738
|
|
-18.0%
|
|
252,771
|
|
317,526
|
|
-20.4%
|
|
203
|
|
165
|
|
23.0%
|
221,915
|
206,901
|
7.3%
|
688,932
|
586,511
|
17.5%
|
193,880
|
189,884
|
2.1%
|
208,326
|
214,902
|
-3.1%
|
660,405
|
653,799
|
1.0%
|
13,770
|
13,705
|
0.5%
|
|
208,326
|
|
214,902
|
|
-3.1%
|
|
660,405
|
|
653,799
|
|
1.0%
|
|
13,770
|
|
13,705
|
|
0.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Energy Distributed
|
2,396,857
|
2,382,572
|
0.6%
|
7,643,519
|
7,295,949
|
4.8%
|
1,575,721
|
1,546,601
|
1.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Captiv e - Total
|
1,373,373
|
1,360,020
|
1.0%
|
4,608,708
|
4,360,575
|
5.7%
|
1,575,326
|
1,546,275
|
1.9%
