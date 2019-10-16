Log in
EDP Energias de Portugal : IL granted for EDP Transmissão SP-MG S.A.

10/16/2019 | 07:04pm EDT

INSTALLATION LICENSE GRANTED FOR EDP TRANSMISSÃO SP-MG S.A. TRANSMISSION LINE

São Paulo, October 16th, 2019 - EDP - Energias do Brasil S.A. ("EDP" or "Company") (B3: ENBR3) informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Instituto Brasileiro do Meio Ambiente e dos Recursos Naturais Renováveis (IBAMA) has granted, on October 15th, 2019, the Installation License ("IL") for the Company EDP Transmissão SP-MG II S.A. referring to the LT 500 KV Transmission Line SE Cachoeira Paulista - SE Estreito, between São Paulo and Minas Gerais states, corresponding to lot 18 of Transmission Auction nº 05/2016.

The acquisition of the IL was expected for February, 2020, representing an anticipation of the construction works in 4 months against this schedule.

Miguel Nuno Simões Nunes Ferreira Setas

CEO and IR Director

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias do Brasil SA published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 23:03:03 UTC
