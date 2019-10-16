EDP Energias de Portugal : IL granted for EDP Transmissão SP-MG S.A.

INSTALLATION LICENSE GRANTED FOR EDP TRANSMISSÃO SP-MG S.A. TRANSMISSION LINE

São Paulo, October 16th, 2019 - EDP - Energias do Brasil S.A. ("EDP" or "Company") (B3: ENBR3) informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Instituto Brasileiro do Meio Ambiente e dos Recursos Naturais Renováveis (IBAMA) has granted, on October 15th, 2019, the Installation License ("IL") for the Company EDP Transmissão SP-MG II S.A. referring to the LT 500 KV Transmission Line SE Cachoeira Paulista - SE Estreito, between São Paulo and Minas Gerais states, corresponding to lot 18 of Transmission Auction nº 05/2016.

The acquisition of the IL was expected for February, 2020, representing an anticipation of the construction works in 4 months against this schedule.

Miguel Nuno Simões Nunes Ferreira Setas

CEO and IR Director

