EDP Finance B.V. : Half-year Report 2018

08/24/2018 | 11:27am CEST

EDP Finance B.V.: Half-yearly report 2018

In accordance with the Transparency Directive (Directive 2004/109/EC), as amended by the Transparency Directive Amending Directive (Directive 2013/50/EU), and following the choice of EDP Finance B.V.
for The Netherlands as Home Member State, EDP Finance B.V. hereby informs that the half-year financial reports for the period 1 January 2018 till 30 June 2018 have been filed on 24 August 2018 with the Autoriteit Financiële Markten (AFM) in The Netherlands and are available on the internet site:

https://
www.edp.com/sites/default/files/portal.com/documents/interim_report_2018_v3.pdf



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: EDP Finance B.V. via Globenewswire
