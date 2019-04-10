EDTA Statement in Support of the Driving America Forward Act

Washington, DC, April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genevieve Cullen, president of the Electric Drive Transportation Association (EDTA), today issued the following statement in support of the Driving America Forward Act, introduced by Senators Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Lamar Alexander (R-TN), Susan Collins (R-ME) and Gary Peters (D-MI). A companion measure was also introduced in the House of Representatives by Congressman Dan Kildee (MI-05).

“EDTA applauds Senators Stabenow, Alexander, Collins and Peters, as well as Congressman Kildee and the many cosponsors of the House measure, for their continued leadership in electric mobility and advancing this critical bipartisan legislation. This bill will ensure that the tax credits for electric drive vehicles continue to work to increase consumer choice and U.S. competitiveness.

“Electrifying the U.S. fleet of vehicles will allow drivers to reduce their fuel costs, help to reduce greenhouse gases and other pollutants and enhance our energy security through fuel diversity. This legislation updates existing policies to ensure that the U.S. continues to lead in the global market for electric drive technologies.

“Primarily, the legislation introduced today will increase the number of vehicles eligible for the plug-in electric drive credit by 400,000 and extend the fuel cell electric vehicle credit through December 2028.

“We urge Congress to take prompt action on these measures to promote electric drive vehicles and technologies and we look forward to continuing to work with policymakers to expand smarter, cleaner electric transportation across the country.”

