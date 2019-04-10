Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EDTA Statement in Support of the Driving America Forward Act

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 02:36pm EDT

Washington, DC, April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genevieve Cullen, president of the Electric Drive Transportation Association (EDTA), today issued the following statement in support of the Driving America Forward Act, introduced by Senators Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Lamar Alexander (R-TN), Susan Collins (R-ME) and Gary Peters (D-MI). A companion measure was also introduced in the House of Representatives by Congressman Dan Kildee (MI-05). 

0_medium_EDTAlogo-CMYKSmlforprintingatkinkos2.jpg


 

“EDTA applauds Senators Stabenow, Alexander, Collins and Peters, as well as Congressman Kildee and the many cosponsors of the House measure, for their continued leadership in electric mobility and advancing this critical bipartisan legislation. This bill will ensure that the tax credits for electric drive vehicles continue to work to increase consumer choice and U.S. competitiveness.  

 

“Electrifying the U.S. fleet of vehicles will allow drivers to reduce their fuel costs, help to reduce greenhouse gases and other pollutants and enhance our energy security through fuel diversity. This legislation updates existing policies to ensure that the U.S. continues to lead in the global market for electric drive technologies.

 

 “Primarily, the legislation introduced today will increase the number of vehicles eligible for the plug-in electric drive credit by 400,000 and extend the fuel cell electric vehicle credit through December 2028.

 

“We urge Congress to take prompt action on these measures to promote electric drive vehicles and technologies and we look forward to continuing to work with policymakers to expand smarter, cleaner electric transportation across the country.”

 

    

###

 

 

About EDTA

The Electric Drive Transportation Association (EDTA) is the trade association promoting battery, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fuel cell electric drive technologies and infrastructure. EDTA conducts public policy advocacy, education, industry networking, and international conferences. EDTA’s membership includes vehicle and component manufacturers, utilities, materials suppliers, charging infrastructure and technology providers and other stakeholders. For more information about EDTA and our members, visit ElectricDrive.org. For information about acquiring an electric vehicle, please visit GoElectricDrive.com.

Jake Styacich
Electric Drive Transportation Association
(202) 408-0774 ext. 307
jstyacich@electricdrive.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:50pPORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02:49pFACEBOOK : cracks down on groups spreading harmful information
AQ
02:49pNORTH DALLAS BANK & TRUST : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02:49pLeading Independent Proxy Advisor Recommends Methanex Shareholders Vote the WHITE Proxy for Management's Nominees
GL
02:46pPOWER CONSTRUCTION OF CHINA POWERCHINA : President cuts sod for Tamale Interchange project
AQ
02:46pWEBUILDTHEWALL, INC. : Advances US Southern Border Wall Plans as GoFundMe Opt-in period concludes on April 14th
BU
02:46pMSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:45pVARTA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02:44pU.S., CHINA AGREE TO ESTABLISH TRADE DEAL ENFORCEMENT OFFICES : Mnuchin
RE
02:43pEXXON MOBIL : Sitting in pole position
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Uber, Airbus, Ford, StanChart
2DANONE : DANONE : Yogurt Market Curdles as Choices Multiply
3RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Notice Regarding On-site Inspection by the Fair Trade Commission
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Leaves Investors in Lurch -- WSJ
5APPLE : APPLE : March mobile phone shipments to China fall 6 percent as economy slows

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About