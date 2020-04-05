EEAA Exhibition and Event Association of Austral : ENEWS – EEAA news including important COVID-19 Go...

ENEWS - EEAA news including important COVID-19 Government Assistance
By Exhibition & Event Association of Australasia , 6 April, 2020
IN THIS ISSUE
-
Update from Claudia Sagripanti
-
Message from Spiro Anemogiannis
-
Tourism Australia, Weekly Webinar Industry Update
-
Government Assistance and Advice
-
Welcome to New Member, Gary Fitz-Roy, Expertise Events
-
Quest Apartment Hotels Offers Australia-Wide Support to the Government
-
Spread the News on Social
-
UFI Updates
-
Member News
Read ENews here
Disclaimer
EEAA - Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2020 23:25:16 UTC