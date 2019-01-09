Log in
EEI Board of Directors Approves Three Staff Promotions

01/09/2019 | 04:45pm EST

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edison Electric Institute (EEI) today announced the promotions of three long-time employees in recognition of their leadership and contributions to EEI and the industry across several fronts. The promotions were approved by EEI's Board of Directors during the Institute's winter meeting in Palm Beach and are effective immediately.

New EEI logo (PRNewsFoto/Edison Electric Institute)

EEI's Board approved the promotions of:

  • Emily Sanford Fisher to general counsel and corporate secretary. Fisher joined EEI in 2008 and most recently served as vice president of law and corporate secretary. Fisher oversees EEI's legal department, and her primary responsibilities include energy and environmental regulation and related litigation. Fisher received a B.A. in international affairs with a concentration in economics from George Washington University and a J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center. She is admitted to practice law in Maryland and the District of Columbia. Fisher will continue to report to EEI President Tom Kuhn.
  • Richard F. McMahon to senior vice president, energy supply and finance. McMahon joined EEI in 1992 and most recently served as vice president of energy supply and finance. McMahon directs EEI's Wall Street activities on behalf of member companies, including financial analysis, investor relations, ESG/sustainability reporting, accounting, and tax issues. He also oversees EEI energy supply activities, including the use and transportation of natural gas. Previously, McMahon served as EEI's director of competitive strategies and policy. McMahon completed the Stanford University Graduate School of Business Executive Program in Leadership. He has an M.B.A. in Finance from George Washington University and a B.A. from Duquesne University. McMahon will continue to report to EEI Executive Vice President of the Business Operations Group and Regulatory Affairs Phil Moeller.
  • Jim Owen to vice president, membership and meeting services. Owen joined EEI in 1996 and has served as the executive director of membership and meeting services since 2012. Owen's responsibilities include management of EEI's member relations programs, as well as supervision of EEI's Board of Directors conferences and the EEI annual convention. Previously, Owen served as senior director of media relations. Owen is a graduate of the University of Iowa. Owen will continue to report to Kuhn.

"I am pleased to announce the promotions of Emily, Richard, and Jim," said Kuhn. "Each manages critical portfolios for EEI and is a major contributor to our overall success. Going forward, they will continue to play an important role in advancing EEI's strategic and policy goals. I look forward to their continued leadership and service on behalf of EEI's member companies and the customers they serve."

EEI is the association that represents all U.S. investor-owned electric companies. Our members provide electricity for about 220 million Americans and operate in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The electric power industry supports more than 7 million jobs in communities across the United States. In addition to our U.S. members, EEI has more than 65 international electric companies, with operations in more than 90 countries, as International Members, and hundreds of industry suppliers and related organizations as Associate Members.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eei-board-of-directors-approves-three-staff-promotions-300775942.html

SOURCE Edison Electric Institute


© PRNewswire 2019
