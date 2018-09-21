Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EERE Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable E : Up to $11 million available for natural gas vehicle research.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 05:19pm CEST

Literally and figuratively, vehicles are driving the U.S. economy. Vehicles transport 11 billion tons of freight annually, which is about $35 billion worth of goods each day,[1] and Americans drive more than 3 trillion vehicle-miles per year.[2] As the transportation sector continues to grow, diversified affordable solutions will ensure resiliency and affordability, while meeting increasing energy demands. Natural gas is poised to play a key role as a versatile, low-emission fuel and is an increasingly attractive alternative to conventional diesel fuel.

To help advance natural gas vehicle technologies, the U.S. Department of Energy, National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), California Energy Commission, and South Coast Air Quality Management District have partnered to launch a research effort to drive past technical barriers to the increased use of natural gas for medium- and heavy-duty engines and vehicles.

As part of this effort, NREL issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to award up to $11 million for projects that focus on: (1) reducing the cost natural gas vehicles, (2) increasing vehicle efficiency, and (3) advancing new innovative medium- and heavy-duty natural gas engine designs. This RFP builds on the lessons-learned from the partners' broad experiences in natural gas vehicle technologies.

Projects selected through this solicitation will complement Vehicle Technologies Office (VTO) research started in FY 2017 to improve the performance, reliability, durability, cost-effectiveness, and efficiency of natural gas vehicles. VTO's work and the RFP announced today build are informed through stakeholder outreach and workshops to identify key research needs. Cost-effectively achieving diesel-like efficiency in natural gas engines, while meeting emissions standards, will improve the viability of natural gas fueled medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.

For more information about the RFP, please visit. https://www.fbo.gov/spg/DOE/NREL/NR/RHQ-8-82305/listing.html

Disclaimer

EERE - Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 15:18:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:00pCanada orders new regulatory review of Trans Mountain oil pipeline
RE
05:56pU.S. agency accuses Wal-Mart of pregnancy discrimination in lawsuit
RE
05:55pCloudvirga Co-founder Kyle Kamrooz named Innovator of the Year’ by Orange County Business Journal
SE
05:52pReceding trade fears propel stocks to six-month peak
RE
05:50pOil pares gains in volatile trade ahead of OPEC meet
RE
05:45pReceding trade fears propel stocks to six-month peak
RE
05:44pISED INNOVATION SCIENCE AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMEN : Government helping small businesses develop sustainable solutions
PU
05:40pOil pares gains in volatile trade ahead of OPEC meet
RE
05:39pUNISDR UNITED NATIONS OFFICE FOR DISASTER REDUCT : Kenya boosts risk reduction capacity
PU
05:24pHMT UK HER MAJESTY TREASURY : UK Government strengthens ties with the powerhouses of Asia
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MAZOR ROBOTICS LTD : MAZOR ROBOTICS : Medtronic to acquire Mazor in $1.64 billion deal
2MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Fourth Quarter 2018 Presentation
3CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar leans on old playbook to cope with Trump tariffs
4NAFTA deal not yet in sight, Canada stands firm on auto tariffs
5ADOBE SYSTEMS : ADOBE : Makes Its Largest Deal Ever

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.