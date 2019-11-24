Log in
EESTech Announces Progress on Samancor "Zero Waste" FeCr Slag Recycling Project

NEW CASTLE, Del., Nov. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EESTech (OTC:EESH)

EkoInfo, the highly credentialled environmental engineering firm appointed by EESTech to undertake the necessary Environmental Impact Assessment submissions, has recently made formal public disclosure of EESTech's Ferrochrome (FeCr) Slag Reclamation Project to be located at Samancor Chrome's Ferrometals facility at Emalahleni, 108km east of Pretoria, South Africa.

As required by South Africa's environmental waste management regulatory guidelines, EESTech has released through both newspaper and local mailings details of its proposed commissioning of a FeCr slag recycling facility capable of processing approximately 650,000 tons of FeCr slag per annum.

A "Background Information Document (BID)" which overviews the project has been made available to the public and features the environmental benefits of the project, notably the capability of EESTech to deliver an industry first, "zero waste" outcome FeCr slag reclamation project.

About EESTech:

EESTech Inc, promotes Economically Environmentally Sustainable Technologies to the world mining and minerals processing industries. EESTech Inc is publicly traded on the US OTC market, symbol EESH. www.eestechinc.com

Released for EESTech, Inc by Elocal Limited.
Address all media enquiries to: Mykeljon Winckel
+64275977272
eestech-media@elocal.co.nz

Forward Looking Statement:

This media release includes statements that may constitute 'forward-looking' statements. The statements can be identified by phrases such as EESTech, Inc. or its management 'believes' 'forecasts', 'estimates' or other words or phrases of similar import. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbour provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Similarly, such statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause or contribute to such differences include but are not limited to our ability to recruit and retain key personnel, the availability of funding for future operating requirements, our ability to protect our intellectual property, our ability to secure contracts for the installation of our products and our ability to develop and operate such projects successfully. We urge you to carefully consider these factors and the information detailing other factors (which may cause actual results to differ materially) included in EESTech, Inc.'s press releases and other historical SEC filings. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and neither the Company nor its management assumes any obligation to update these statements.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eestech-announces-progress-on-samancor-zero-waste-fecr-slag-recycling-project-300964280.html

SOURCE EESTech Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
