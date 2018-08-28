Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EEX Auction News: EU Auction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 11:12am CEST

EU Auction Phase 3 - CAP2

In today's EU Primary Market Auction (2018-08-28, 11.00 a.m., Phase 3 - CAP2) which was carried out on behalf of the European Commission and the participating member states a volume of 2,104,000EUA was auctioned off at a price of 21.30 Euro/EUA.

EU Auktion Phase 3 - CAP2

In der Primärmarktauktion (28.08.2018, 11:00 Uhr, Phase 3 - CAP2) im Auftrag der Europäischen Kommission und der teilnehmenden Mitgliedsstaaten wurden heute am Spotmarkt 2.104.000EUA der dritten Handelsperiode zu einem Preis von 21,30 Euro/EUA versteigert.

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 09:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:38a'THEY'RE LIQUIDATING US' : AT&T continues layoffs and outsourcing despite profits
AQ
11:38aMANCHESTER UNITED : stand by José Mourinho and see cause for hope
AQ
11:37aUKRSYBBANK : BNP Paribas Fund Involved in the Protection of Coral Reefs
PU
11:37aOil rises to seven-week highs on signs of tighter supply
RE
11:37aFIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - FRC280 FRJ27 - Listing of New Financial Instrument and Tap Issue
PU
11:37aFINCANTIERI : Extends the cooperation with china
PU
11:37aSKY : Another boost for Sky One’s Curfew as Adam Brody joins supercharged cast
PU
11:37aCLP : Veltoor Plant in India Gains World’s First Solar Project Certification from DNV GL
PU
11:32aYANLORD LAND : Press Release - Yanlord Sells Over RMB2.986 Billion At Inaugural Launch Of Yanlord Taoyuan Gardens
PU
11:32aTNB TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD : Amanahraya trustees berhad - amanah saham bumiputera reference no. cs2-28082018-00043
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BILIBILI INC - ADR : Bilibili Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
2LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Completes GBP1 Billion Share Buyback
3TESLA : TESLA : U-turn puts it back at square one on cash
4FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S., Mexico reach NAFTA deal, turn up pressure on Canada
5VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : U.S. Monitor Chides Volkswagen -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.