EEX Auction News: EU Auction

10/18/2018 | 11:18am CEST

EU Auction Phase 3 - CAP2

In today's EU Primary Market Auction (2018-10-18, 11.00 a.m., Phase 3 - CAP2) which was carried out on behalf of the European Commission and the participating member states a volume of 4,213,000EUA was auctioned off at a price of 18.53 Euro/EUA.

EU Auktion Phase 3 - CAP2

In der Primärmarktauktion (18.10.2018, 11:00 Uhr, Phase 3 - CAP2) im Auftrag der Europäischen Kommission und der teilnehmenden Mitgliedsstaaten wurden heute am Spotmarkt 4.213.000EUA der dritten Handelsperiode zu einem Preis von 18,53 Euro/EUA versteigert.

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 09:17:00 UTC
