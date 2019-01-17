EEX Auction News: EU Auction

EU Auction Phase 3 - CAP2

In today's EU Primary Market Auction (2019-01-17, 11.00 a.m., Phase 3 - CAP2) which was carried out on behalf of the European Commission and the participating member states a volume of 2,495,000EUA was auctioned off at a price of 23.55 Euro/EUA.

EU Auktion Phase 3 - CAP2

In der Primärmarktauktion (17.01.2019, 11:00 Uhr, Phase 3 - CAP2) im Auftrag der Europäischen Kommission und der teilnehmenden Mitgliedstaaten wurden heute am Spotmarkt 2.495.000EUA der dritten Handelsperiode zu einem Preis von 23,55 Euro/EUA versteigert.