EEX Auction News: EU Auction

04/18/2019 | 05:08am EDT

EU Auction Phase 3 - CAP2

In today's EU Primary Market Auction (2019-04-18, 11.00 a.m., Phase 3 - CAP2) which was carried out on behalf of the European Commission and the participating member states a volume of 2,495,000EUA was auctioned off at a price of 26.92 Euro/EUA.

EU Auktion Phase 3 - CAP2

In der Primärmarktauktion (18.04.2019, 11:00 Uhr, Phase 3 - CAP2) im Auftrag der Europäischen Kommission und der teilnehmenden Mitgliedstaaten wurden heute am Spotmarkt 2.495.000EUA der dritten Handelsperiode zu einem Preis von 26,92 Euro/EUA versteigert.

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 09:07:05 UTC
