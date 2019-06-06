EEX Auction News: EU Auction

EU Auction Phase 3 - CAP2

In today's EU Primary Market Auction (2019-06-06, 11.00 a.m., Phase 3 - CAP2) which was carried out on behalf of the European Commission and the participating member states a volume of 2,775,500EUA was auctioned off at a price of 24.07 Euro/EUA.

EU Auktion Phase 3 - CAP2

In der Primärmarktauktion (06.06.2019, 11:00 Uhr, Phase 3 - CAP2) im Auftrag der Europäischen Kommission und der teilnehmenden Mitgliedstaaten wurden heute am Spotmarkt 2.775.500EUA der dritten Handelsperiode zu einem Preis von 24,07 Euro/EUA versteigert.