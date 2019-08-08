EEX Auction News: EU Auction

EU Auction Phase 3

In today's EU Primary Market Auction (2019-08-08, 11:00 a.m., Phase 3) which was carried out on behalf of the European Commission and the participating member states a volume of 1,387,500 EUA was auctioned off at a price of 28.68 Euro/EUA.

EU Auktion Phase 3

In der Primärmarktauktion (08.08.2019, 11:00 Uhr, Phase 3) im Auftrag der Europäischen Kommission und der teilnehmenden Mitgliedstaaten wurden heute am Spotmarkt 1.387.500 EUA der dritten Handelsperiode zu einem Preis von 28,68 Euro/EUA versteigert.