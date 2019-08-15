Log in
EEX Auction News: EU Auction

08/15/2019 | 05:17am EDT

EU Auction Phase 3 - CAP2

In today's EU Primary Market Auction (2019-08-15, 11.00 a.m., Phase 3 - CAP2) which was carried out on behalf of the European Commission and the participating member states a volume of 1,387,500EUA was auctioned off at a price of 26.41 Euro/EUA.

EU Auktion Phase 3 - CAP2

In der Primärmarktauktion (15.08.2019, 11:00 Uhr, Phase 3 - CAP2) im Auftrag der Europäischen Kommission und der teilnehmenden Mitgliedstaaten wurden heute am Spotmarkt 1.387.500EUA der dritten Handelsperiode zu einem Preis von 26,41 Euro/EUA versteigert.

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 09:16:05 UTC
