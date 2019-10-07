EEX Auction News: EU Auction

EU Auction Phase 3 - CAP2
In today's EU Primary Market Auction (2019-10-07, 11.00 a.m., Phase 3 - CAP2) which was carried out on behalf of the European Commission and the participating member states a volume of 2,744,500EUA was auctioned off at a price of 22.77 Euro/EUA.
EU Auktion Phase 3 - CAP2
In der Primärmarktauktion (07.10.2019, 11:00 Uhr, Phase 3 - CAP2) im Auftrag der Europäischen Kommission und der teilnehmenden Mitgliedstaaten wurden heute am Spotmarkt 2.744.500EUA der dritten Handelsperiode zu einem Preis von 22,77 Euro/EUA versteigert.
