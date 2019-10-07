Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EEX Auction News: EU Auction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 05:32am EDT

EU Auction Phase 3 - CAP2

In today's EU Primary Market Auction (2019-10-07, 11.00 a.m., Phase 3 - CAP2) which was carried out on behalf of the European Commission and the participating member states a volume of 2,744,500EUA was auctioned off at a price of 22.77 Euro/EUA.

EU Auktion Phase 3 - CAP2

In der Primärmarktauktion (07.10.2019, 11:00 Uhr, Phase 3 - CAP2) im Auftrag der Europäischen Kommission und der teilnehmenden Mitgliedstaaten wurden heute am Spotmarkt 2.744.500EUA der dritten Handelsperiode zu einem Preis von 22,77 Euro/EUA versteigert.

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 09:31:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:00aHMS PUBL : Nomination Committee appointed in HMS Networks AB (publ)
AQ
06:00aBlue Medora Appoints Bekim Protopapa CEO
GL
06:00aUNILEVER N : Aims to Half Use of New Plastic by 2025
DJ
05:58aApple supplier Japan Display says aiming for a bailout deal this month
RE
05:58aUnilever pledges to halve its use of new plastic by 2025
RE
05:56aLOTTE CHEMICAL : South Korea Lotte Chem to idle naphtha cracker for planned maintenance
RE
05:56aINFOSYS : Selected as One of the Main Suppliers to Deliver Digital Transformation Services to Volvo Cars
PU
05:56aINTERRA RESOURCES : Indonesia Exploration Update - Drilling Commencement of Kuala Pambuang Well KP-1
PU
05:56aFIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST : Use Of Proceeds From Preferential Offering For The Newbuilding Acquisition
PU
05:56aSWMA OCT 7, 2019 9 : 26 AM CET + 2.2 % 401.90 SEK The share
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : says Oct. U.S. glyphosate trial delayed until further notice
2SIG PLC : SIG shares tumble on profit warning as UK construction craters
3GENERAL MILLS : Traditional Snack Bars Face Nutty Conundrum -- WSJ
4WYNN RESORTS : Earnings Outlook Threatens Stocks -- WSJ
5CAPGEMINI SE : CAPGEMINI : World InsurTech Report 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group