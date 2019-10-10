Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EEX Auction News: EU Auction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 05:36am EDT

EU Auction Phase 3 - CAP2

In today's EU Primary Market Auction (2019-10-10, 11.00 a.m., Phase 3 - CAP2) which was carried out on behalf of the European Commission and the participating member states a volume of 2,744,500EUA was auctioned off at a price of 22.83 Euro/EUA.

EU Auktion Phase 3 - CAP2

In der Primärmarktauktion (10.10.2019, 11:00 Uhr, Phase 3 - CAP2) im Auftrag der Europäischen Kommission und der teilnehmenden Mitgliedstaaten wurden heute am Spotmarkt 2.744.500EUA der dritten Handelsperiode zu einem Preis von 22,83 Euro/EUA versteigert.

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 09:35:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:53aCORRECTION ( : Nobel Prize-Yoshino UPDATE1:)
AQ
05:51aEVONIK INDUSTRIES : launches new generation of PEBA
PU
05:51aWESTPAY : David Grenthe and Michael Carlqvist join Westpay
PU
05:51aCHINA MERCHANTS PORT : (1) discloseable and connected transaction - non-acceptance of the mandatory unconditional cash offer by cicc on behalf of broadford to acquire a...
PU
05:47aBP : Leads Series A Funding of British Startup Grid Edge
DJ
05:47aAFRICA OIL : It Is Time to Create Aggressive Market-Driven Policies That Spur Economic Growth The African Energy Chamber insisted on the need for fair regulations that are supportive of local industries whole encouraging international investments
AQ
05:46aGLORY SUN FINANCIAL : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-Registered Shareholders
PU
05:46aMEDIA AND GAMES INVEST PLC : successfully places its EUR 5 million corporate bond with a select group of investors
PU
05:46aNEW CENT : Corporate Governance Statement FY19
PU
05:45aFRAPORT AG FRANKFURT AIRPORT SERVICES WORLDWIDE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump's fast-tracking of oil pipelines hits legal roadblocks
2Top-level U.S.-China trade talks resume as irritants sour atmosphere
3ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Tariffs take toll on Philips margin goal in blow to shares
4ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : PatPat Picks Adyen To Power Payments Globally
5HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL : LVMH's strong third-quarter numbers lift European luxury good stocks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group