EEX Auction News: EU Auction

11/14/2019 | 05:20am EST

EU Auction Phase 3 - CAP2

In today's EU Primary Market Auction (2019-11-14, 11.00 a.m., Phase 3 - CAP2) which was carried out on behalf of the European Commission and the participating member states a volume of 2,744,000EUA was auctioned off at a price of 24.28 Euro/EUA.

EU Auktion Phase 3 - CAP2

In der Primärmarktauktion (14.11.2019, 11:00 Uhr, Phase 3 - CAP2) im Auftrag der Europäischen Kommission und der teilnehmenden Mitgliedstaaten wurden heute am Spotmarkt 2.744.000EUA der dritten Handelsperiode zu einem Preis von 24,28 Euro/EUA versteigert.

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 14 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2019 10:19:03 UTC
