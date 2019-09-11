Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EEX Auction News: EU EUAA Auction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 09:27am EDT

EU Primary EUAA Auction - CAP2

In today's EU Primary Market Auction of EUAA (2019-09-11, 03:00 p.m., Phase 3) which was carried out on behalf of the European Commission and the participating member states, a volume of 892,000 EUAA was auctioned off at a price of 26.34 Euro/EUAA.

EU EUAA Auktion - CAP2

In der Primärmarktauktion für EUAA (11.09.2019, 15:00 Uhr, Phase 3) im Auftrag der Europäischen Kommission und der teilnehmenden Mitgliedstaaten, wurden heute am Spotmarkt 892.000 EUAA der dritten Handelsperiode zu einem Preis von 26,34 Euro/EUAA versteigert.

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 13:26:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:43aTeradata and Just Media Discover New Way to Measure Brand Lift
GL
09:42aTITLE : Transfer values peak in August but activity is down
PU
09:42aXIEZHONG INTERNATIONAL : Supplemental announcement - fulfilment of the 2018 performance guarantee relating to the acquisition of sino evergreen international limited and jin cheng auto parts (hong kong) ltd.
PU
09:42aBLACKBERRY : Hey New Guy, Please Don't Click That Link
PU
09:42aBLACKBERRY : Software is Eating the World (and now car Audio) – Introducing Software-Defined Acoustics with the QNX Acoustics Management Platform 3.0
PU
09:42aONGOING INVESTIGATION NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against First American Financial Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
09:42aInfuTronix Announces Partnership with Geo-Med to Provide Veterans Access to the Opioid-Sparing Nimbus™ II PainPRO Infusion Pump
BU
09:42aRAINER SEELE : OMV Extends Rainer Seele's Position as CEO to June 30, 2022
DJ
09:41aCANBIOLA, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09:41aSIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Most gain as hopes of trade deal, stimulus lift risk-on mode
2WeWork presses on with IPO, pushing SoftBank into a corner
3Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
4Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
5HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : Hong Kong Exchanges makes surprise $39 billion offer for Britain's LSE

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group