EEX Auction News: EU EUAA Auction

EU Primary EUAA Auction - CAP2

In today's EU Primary Market Auction of EUAA (2019-09-11, 03:00 p.m., Phase 3) which was carried out on behalf of the European Commission and the participating member states, a volume of 892,000 EUAA was auctioned off at a price of 26.34 Euro/EUAA.

EU EUAA Auktion - CAP2

In der Primärmarktauktion für EUAA (11.09.2019, 15:00 Uhr, Phase 3) im Auftrag der Europäischen Kommission und der teilnehmenden Mitgliedstaaten, wurden heute am Spotmarkt 892.000 EUAA der dritten Handelsperiode zu einem Preis von 26,34 Euro/EUAA versteigert.