Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EEX Auction News: German Auction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 05:33am EDT

Auction for Phase 3 EUAs

In today's Primary Market Auction (2019-06-07, 11:00 a.m., Phase 3) which was carried out on behalf of the Federal Republic of Germany a volume of 3,209,000 EUAs was auctioned off on the EEX Spot Market at a price of 24.24 Euro/EUA.

Auktion für Phase 3 EUAs

In der Primärmarktauktion (07.06.2019, 11:00 Uhr, Phase 3) im Auftrag der Bundesrepublik Deutschland wurden heute am EEX-Spotmarkt 3.209.000 EUAs der dritten Handelsperiode zu einem Preis von 24,24 Euro/EUA versteigert.

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 09:32:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:06aYUS INTERNATIONAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-K)
AQ
06:06aVISTRA ENERGY CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:06aINTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06:06aDUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:06aConditions for Riksbank Bid Procedures Sek Bonds
GL
06:05aARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06:05aOOMA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:05aMAGFORCE : and the Paracelsus Clinic Zwickau announce cooperation agreement and the opening of a new NanoTherm treatment center
EQ
06:04aGSV CAPITAL CORP. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06:04aSTEMGEN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS OVERVIEW (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT INC : BEYOND MEAT : sees sales more than doubling in 2019, shares jump 21%
2As Mexico-U.S. talks progress, markets rise on hopes a deal could be close
3AXA : AXA : Sells 40M EQH Shares for $834M
4NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : No-say Nissan had tech that drove Fiat Chrysler-Renault idea
5NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : Drugmaker Sanofi appoints Novartis' Hudson as CEO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About