EEX Auction News: German Auction

Auction for Phase 3 EUAs
In today's Primary Market Auction (2019-07-12, 11:00 a.m., Phase 3) which was carried out on behalf of the Federal Republic of Germany a volume of 3,209,000 EUAs was auctioned off on the EEX Spot Market at a price of 28.25 Euro/EUA.
Auktion für Phase 3 EUAs
In der Primärmarktauktion (12.07.2019, 11:00 Uhr, Phase 3) im Auftrag der Bundesrepublik Deutschland wurden heute am EEX-Spotmarkt 3.209.000 EUAs der dritten Handelsperiode zu einem Preis von 28,25 Euro/EUA versteigert.
Disclaimer
