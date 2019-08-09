Log in
EEX Auction News: German Auction

08/09/2019 | 05:41am EDT

Auction for Phase 3 EUAs

In today's Primary Market Auction (2019-08-09, 11:00 a.m., Phase 3) which was carried out on behalf of the Federal Republic of Germany a volume of 1,604,500 EUAs was auctioned off on the EEX Spot Market at a price of 28.37 Euro/EUA.

Auktion für Phase 3 EUAs

In der Primärmarktauktion (09.08.2019, 11:00 Uhr, Phase 3) im Auftrag der Bundesrepublik Deutschland wurden heute am EEX-Spotmarkt 1.604.500 EUAs der dritten Handelsperiode zu einem Preis von 28,37 Euro/EUA versteigert.

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 09:40:01 UTC
