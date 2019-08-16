Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EEX Auction News: German Auction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 05:17am EDT

Auction for Phase 3 EUAs

In today's Primary Market Auction (2019-08-16, 11:00 a.m., Phase 3) which was carried out on behalf of the Federal Republic of Germany a volume of 1,604,500 EUAs was auctioned off on the EEX Spot Market at a price of 26.12 Euro/EUA.

Auktion für Phase 3 EUAs

In der Primärmarktauktion (16.08.2019, 11:00 Uhr, Phase 3) im Auftrag der Bundesrepublik Deutschland wurden heute am EEX-Spotmarkt 1.604.500 EUAs der dritten Handelsperiode zu einem Preis von 26,12 Euro/EUA versteigert.

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 09:16:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:02aVIABUILT VENTURES INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
06:02aSLEEPAID HOLDING CO. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:02aVANJIA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:01aOil rises 2% as recession fears recede
RE
06:01aELECTROVAYA : Announces Two Repeat Purchase Orders for Lithium Ion Battery Systems Worth C$1.1 million
AQ
06:01aCrestline Hotels & Resorts to Manage the Residence Inn Tampa North/I-75 Fletcher
GL
06:01aAnomali Harris Poll Reveals Majority of Americans Won't Vote for Candidates Who Approve Ransomware Payments
GL
06:01aImmuron to Commence Non-Deal Investor Roadshow
GL
06:01aSonic Financial Corporation Commences Tender Offer for All Shares of Speedway Motorsports, Inc. for $19.75 per Share in Cash
GL
06:01aJMU : Receives Nasdaq Notification of Deficiency
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Quarterly Report
2KAZ MINERALS PLC : KAZ MINERALS : hit by copper rout as shares spiral
3SOLGOLD PLC : SOLGOLD : Full Year Results and MD&A
4EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Notifiable trading
5CANOPY GROWTH CORP : CANOPY GROWTH : shares tumble on CEO exit plans, loss of market share

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group