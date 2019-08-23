EEX Auction News: German Auction

Auction for Phase 3 EUAs

In today's Primary Market Auction (2019-08-23, 11:00 a.m., Phase 3) which was carried out on behalf of the Federal Republic of Germany a volume of 1,604,500 EUAs was auctioned off on the EEX Spot Market at a price of 25.33 Euro/EUA.

Auktion für Phase 3 EUAs

In der Primärmarktauktion (23.08.2019, 11:00 Uhr, Phase 3) im Auftrag der Bundesrepublik Deutschland wurden heute am EEX-Spotmarkt 1.604.500 EUAs der dritten Handelsperiode zu einem Preis von 25,33 Euro/EUA versteigert.