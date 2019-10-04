Log in
EEX Auction News: German Auction

10/04/2019 | 06:12am EDT

Auction for Phase 3 EUAs

In today's Primary Market Auction (2019-10-04, 11:00 a.m., Phase 3) which was carried out on behalf of the Federal Republic of Germany a volume of 2,834,500 EUAs was auctioned off on the EEX Spot Market at a price of 23.41 Euro/EUA.

Auktion für Phase 3 EUAs

In der Primärmarktauktion (04.10.2019, 11:00 Uhr, Phase 3) im Auftrag der Bundesrepublik Deutschland wurden heute am EEX-Spotmarkt 2.834.500 EUAs der dritten Handelsperiode zu einem Preis von 23,41 Euro/EUA versteigert.

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 10:11:10 UTC
