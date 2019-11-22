Log in
EEX Auction News: German Auction

11/22/2019 | 05:12am EST

Auction for Phase 3 EUAs

In today's Primary Market Auction (2019-11-22, 11:00 a.m., Phase 3) which was carried out on behalf of the Federal Republic of Germany a volume of 2,834,500 EUAs was auctioned off on the EEX Spot Market at a price of 24.32 Euro/EUA.

Auktion für Phase 3 EUAs

In der Primärmarktauktion (22.11.2019, 11:00 Uhr, Phase 3) im Auftrag der Bundesrepublik Deutschland wurden heute am EEX-Spotmarkt 2.834.500 EUAs der dritten Handelsperiode zu einem Preis von 24,32 Euro/EUA versteigert.

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 10:11:05 UTC
