EEX European Energy Exchange : Action Required - Availability of Natural Gas Derivatives XLSX files on sFTP server datasource.eex-group.com

As of today, end-of-day (EOD) data for Natural Gas Derivatives will also be provided in country-specific year files in XLSX format on the sFTP server datasource.eex-group.com.

Historic data prior to January 1, 2019 will be made available at a later date. All historic XLSX formatted files remain available on mis.eex.com until the technical decommissioning of the entire sFTP server on 13 December 2019. By that date, historic files will be transferred to datasource.eex-group.com to be available for download.

The updated interface specification as well as sample files are available on the EEX website. In addition, the file-folder-mapping document may serve as guide for identifying the specific files and corresponding paths on the DataSource sFTP server.

Information about the EEX Group DataSource Services can be found on our website: https://www.eex.com/en/market-data/eex-group-datasource.

EEX Group DataSource Products can be ordered online via the EEX Group Webshop: https://webshop.eex-group.com.

Please do not hesitate to contact EEX Information Services by phone +49 341 2156 288 if you have any further questions.